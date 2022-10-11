Ukraine asks for inclusion of Odesa in UNESCO World Heritage List

OLENA ROSHCHINA — TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 21:50

Ukraine has prepared a nomination file for Odesa to be included in the World Heritage List, and is passing it on to UNESCO – United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Source: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the participants of the 215th session of the UNESCO Executive Council, Office of the President

Quote: "Together with our partners, we prepared the nomination file of Odesa for inclusion in the World Heritage List. We are passing this on to UNESCO.

And I am asking you to initiate an extraordinary session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee to resolve this issue for Odesa.

And please, it cannot be delayed, it cannot be postponed. Odesa, like all other cities of Ukraine, is a target for Russian strikes. Please support Odesa! Show at the level of UNESCO precisely that Russian terror must end."

Details: Zelenskyy has pointed out that Odesa is a wonderful city and an important port in the Black Sea; it is also a source of culture for millions of people in different countries.

According to the President, preservation of the historical centre of Odesa should become one of the steps to give Russia "a clear signal that the world will not turn a blind eye" to the destruction of Ukrainian history, culture, and heritage.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!