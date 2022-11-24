Ukraine asks UN to strongly condemn all forms of energy terror, Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at the UN Security Council

Zelenskyy was speaking at an emergency meeting was called by Ukraine after yet another mass missile and drone strike by Russia on Ukrainian energy facilities and civilian objects.

The Ukrainian capital bore the brunt of the countrywide attack, with Russia launching 30 missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding oblast alone. Russia launched 70 missiles in total, with Ukrainian air defenses managing to shoot down 51 of them.

Those that got through to find their targets did significant damage, however.

Power, heating and water supplies were knocked out for millions of people. Hours after the attack, many areas of the country remained without essential services, as temperatures in the country hover around freezing.

The Ukrainian president also repeated Ukraine's invitation for a U.N. mission to visit energy facilities that have been or may be hit by Russian attacks.

"We need to have a proper assessment of the damage and destruction done,” Zelenskyy said.

“I should note they're targeting the infrastructure that provides the power supply for tens of millions of people. It's unacceptable.”

“The world should not be held hostage by one international terrorist.”

