Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Tanker in Kerch Strait With Naval Drone

Ukraine hit a Russian oil tanker in the Kerch Strait, near the Crimean Bridge, with a naval drone equipped with explosives, the military and Russian state reports said on Saturday, August 5.

The strike on the oil tanker Sig was carried out by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and the navy, Ukrainian state broadcaster Suspilne said, citing sources. The drone was packed with 450 kg of explosives, the report added.

Russian state media reported that the drone punched a hole in the tanker but no one was injured. Other boats arrived to help the crew of 11, a local Telegram channel said.

Tass said oil tanker was in the Kerch Strait, which runs between the Sea of Azov and the Black sea. Ukraine has repeatedly attacked the Kerch bridge connecting occupied Crimea to Russia.

United24, which is associated with the president’s office, said the SIG was previously supplying aviation fuel for Russian warplanes in Syria.

It is the second such surface drone attack on a Russian vessel around the Black Sea in as many days after Ukraine said on Friday that it had struck the Ropucha-class landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak at Russia’s naval base in Novorossiysk. Credit: Ukrainian Military via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]