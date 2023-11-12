Ukraine attempt to disrupt Russian supply lines as it waits for help from adverse weather

Adverse weather conditions in Ukraine, particularly heavy rains, could pose challenges to military operations, affecting vehicle mobility, aviation, and drone usage, Volodymyr Fityo, Ground Forces Command spokesperson for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said on national television on Nov. 12.

Read also: Ukrainian military speaks of challenges of responding to Russia's overnight strike amid bad weather

“The weather will still contribute to the conduct of military operations. If it starts raining now, the use of both aviation and strike drones will decrease. Consequently, it will be harder for the equipment to move. But, once again, it won’t affect artillery — it will continue to be used,” Fityo noted.

Fityo said that the main task for the Defense Forces of Ukraine is to disrupt Russian supply routes, dismantle their rear infrastructure, and the advanced positions.

Read also:

“If we succeed in this, I believe, aided by weather conditions such as rain and frost, we will freeze them out,” Fityo emphasized.

Russian troops have escalated their activities on the Bakhmut front, attempting to regain previously lost positions, said Ground Forces commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Nov. 12.

Russian invaders have halved the number of attacks in the Avdiivka area as they prepare for new assault actions, though they continue to regularly drop aerial bombs on Avdiivka, said Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesperson for troops in the Tavria area.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine