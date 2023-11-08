Ukraine awaits historic decision on start of EU accession talks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the Verkhovna Rada during her visit to Kyiv on November 4, 2023

Ukraine awaits a historic verdict from the European Union on Nov. 8, as the European Commission is set to announce its assessment of Kyiv’s compliance with seven criteria necessary to start official EU accession negotiations, news agency Reuters reports.

Read also: Von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s accession path, financial support and to address parliament

Regarding Ukraine, these seven criteria were set by Brussels back in June 2022 when Ukraine was granted candidate status for EU membership. These criteria include:

The approval of legislative procedures for the selection of judges to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (based on assessments of integrity, professional skills, and in line with recommendations from the Venice Commission).

The selection of candidates to the High Qualifications Commission of Judges of Ukraine.

The strengthening of the fight against corruption, especially at the highest levels, including the appointment of new heads of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The alignment of Ukrainian anti-money laundering legislation with FATF standards and the strategic reform plan for the entire law enforcement sector.

The approval of an anti-oligarch law to limit excessive influence of oligarchs on economic, political, and social life.

Tackling vested interests through the adoption of a media law.

Completing the legislative framework for national minorities in accordance with recommendations from the Venice Commission.

Read also: What is happening with Ukraine's accession to the EU? - opinion

By presenting these requirements, the European Commission retained the option to withdraw candidate status if these criteria are not met. However, if the EU acknowledges Ukraine has made progress in fulfilling the criteria, the next step for Ukraine will be the official commencement of negotiations for EU membership.

Radio Liberty reports that currently, the European Commission considers four out of the seven criteria for Ukraine as fully met, while recommendations will be provided for the remaining three for further action.

Reuters indicated that in its report on Nov. 8, the European Commission will recommend starting negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on membership as soon as they fulfill the remaining conditions that are yet to be met. This suggests that official negotiations with Kyiv and Chisinau may commence as early as 2024.

Negotiations for EU membership for any country only begin after a unanimous decision by all 27 EU member states that the candidate country has completed all interim tasks and is ready to begin negotiations. Hungary has threatened to veto the start of negotiations with Ukraine regarding EU accession.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded to this by urging everyone to address problems as they arise, assuring that there is currently a consensus within the EU that Ukraine may reach a decision by the European Council (the leaders of the 27 EU countries) to begin membership negotiations in December 2023.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine