Ukraine Azovstal steelworks evacuation focuses on wounded, medics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pavel Polityuk
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

By Pavel Polityuk

KYIV (Reuters) - Evacuation efforts will focus on getting the wounded and medics out of Mariupol's bombed-out Azovstal steelworks after all the women, children and elderly trapped in the plant were brought to safety, said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ukrainian resistance fighters in the plant have vowed not to surrender and Russian forces are seeking to declare a victory in the prolonged battle for the vast plant in time for Monday's Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, which commemorate when the Soviet Union triumphed over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

The Soviet-era Azovstal steel mill, the last holdout for Ukrainian forces in the key port city, has become a symbol of resistance to the Russian effort to capture swaths of eastern and southern Ukraine in the 10-week-old war.

U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders are to hold a video call with Zelenskiy on Sunday in a show of unity ahead of Victory Day, in which President Vladimir Putin typically inspects a massive military parade in Moscow.

"Putin's brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine – it is also threatening peace and security across Europe," Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement on Saturday pledging more military aid.

Britain pledged to provide a further 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), double its previous spending commitments and what it said was the country's highest rate of spending on a conflict since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Putin's Victory Day speech could offer clues on the future of the war he launched on Feb. 24 with an unsuccessful assault on the capital, Kyiv. Russia's efforts have been plagued by logistical and equipment problems and high casualties in the face of fierce resistance.

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said Putin was convinced "doubling down" on the conflict would improve the outcome for Russia.

"He's in a frame of mind in which he doesn't believe he can afford to lose," Burns told a Financial Times event.

Other observers suggest Putin may declare "mission accomplished". Ukraine's defence intelligence agency has said Kremlin officials are reportedly in Mariupol preparing for a Victory Day parade in the devastated city.

AZOVSTAL CIVILIANS SAFE

Zelenskiy said in a late night address on Saturday that more than 300 civilians had been rescued from the Azovstal plant and that authorities would now focus on evacuating the wounded and medics, and helping residents elsewhere in Mariupol and surrounding settlements to safety.

Russian-backed separatists have reported 176 civilians evacuated from the plant. It was not clear if civilian men were still there.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts of either side.

Under heavy bombardment, fighters and civilians have been trapped for weeks in deep bunkers and tunnels crisscrossing the site, with little food, water or medicine. Weeks of Russian bombardment have left Mariupol in ruins. The steel mill has been largely destroyed.

Moscow calls the war a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war.

In Kyiv on Saturday, the World Health Organization said it had documented 200 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine, the latest allegations of war crimes by Russian forces. Russia has denied attacking civilian targets.

Mariupol, which lies between the Crimean Peninsula seized by Moscow in 2014 and parts of eastern Ukraine taken by Russia-backed separatists that year, is key to linking the two Russian-held territories and blocking Ukrainian exports.

Ukraine's general staff said Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine aims to establish full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions - where pro-Russian separatists have declared breakaway republics - and maintain the land corridor between these territories and Crimea.

DRONE STRIKES IN MOLDOVA

The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, accused Washington of coordinating military operations in Ukraine, which he said amounted to direct U.S. involvement in military action against Russia.

U.S. officials have said the United States has provided intelligence to Ukraine to help counter the Russian assault but have denied this intelligence includes precise targeting data.

Washington and European members of the transatlantic NATO alliance have supplied Kyiv with heavy weapons but say they will not take part in the fighting.

A senior Russian commander said last month Russia planned to take full control of southern Ukraine to improve Russian access to Transdniestria, a breakaway region of Moldova to the west.

Pro-Russian separatists in Moldova said on Saturday that Transdniestria was hit four times by suspected drones near the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine has repeatedly denied any blame for the incidents, saying it believes Russia is staging the attacks to provoke war. Moscow, too, has denied blame.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv and Reuters bureaus; Writing by Michael Perry; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Over 130,000 Amazon shoppers have sung the praises of this mini speaker — now it's on sale for $20

    This popular Bluetooth speaker lasts for 14 hours on a single charge!

  • Indian court lifts block on $725 million of Xiaomi's assets in royalty case - sources

    An Indian court has put on hold a federal enforcement agency's decision to seize $725 million from local bank accounts of China's Xiaomi Corp for suspected violations of foreign exchange laws, two sources told Reuters on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate last week seized the bank assets of Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, saying it had found the company illegally remitted funds to three foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, "in the guise of royalty" payments. Xiaomi had denied any wrongdoing, saying its "royalty payments and statements to the bank are all legit and truthful".

  • Ukraine braces for escalation of Russian attacks as Putin prepares to ‘dance over bones’ in Victory Day celebrations

    May 9 marks the former Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945

  • Pentagon moves $1.45 billion to restock Javelin, Stinger missiles sent to Ukraine

    The Pentagon has shifted $1.45 billion to the Army and Marine Corps to restock Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles the United States has sent to Ukraine, the Defense Department’s top weapons buyer said Friday. The funds come from the $13.6 billion supplemental funding granted by Congress in March for Ukraine-related assistance — $3.5 billion of which is…

  • Explainer: Why are U.S. natural gas prices soaring?

    Simply put, it is hotter than normal in many parts of the United States. Weather in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, is expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) over the weekend, or about 15 degrees F higher than normal for this time of year. The gas market is getting caught up in the frenzy that has hit the oil, fuel and coal markets as countries scramble to make sure they have enough reliable energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ex-Trump ambassador says he was a ‘doofus’ for not pushing back on former president’s Ukraine conspiracy

    ‘None of us are perfect’

  • Russia may declare war on Ukraine on May 9 – and use it as a reason to double down on attacks

    Russian military cadets rehearse for the Victory Day military parade in St. Petersburg on May 5, 2022. Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Russian government has consistently called its war on Ukraine a “special military operation.” But on May 9, 2022, Russia may officially declare war on Ukraine, Western officials have warned – more than two months after Russia first invaded. Ukrainians have also expressed fear that Russia could use May 9, a day celebrated in commemoration of Soviet triumph o

  • 50 civilians were evacuated from Azovstal - Vereshchuk

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022, 21:32 Fifty women, children and elderly people were evacuated from Azovstal in Mariupol on Friday. Source: Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Facebook Quote: "Today we evacuated civilians from Azovstal.

  • Germany's conservatives on track to win vote in northern state

    Germany's conservatives look set to come first in a regional election in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein on Sunday in a boost to former Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, which was ousted from national government in federal elections last year. The Christian Democrats (CDU) have a big lead in polls in the state, whose nearly 3 million residents account for roughly 3.5% of Germany's population. One survey published by ZDF Politbarometer on Thursday put the CDU at 38% in Schleswig-Holstein, widening the gap with the Social Democrats (SPD) and the environmentalist Greens, which both stood at 18%.

  • What a cathedral and a massive military parade show about Putin's Russia

    Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, center, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, at the consecration of the Cathedral of Russian Armed Forces outside Moscow, June 14, 2020. Oleg Varov, Russian Orthodox Church Press Service via APMay 9, 2022, marks the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany. Victory Day has traditionally been a day to honor veterans and hold an enormous parade in Moscow to display the country’s military prowess. Under President Vladim

  • Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Women, children, elderly evacuated from Azovstal steel plant, last holdout in Mariupol

    All women, children and elderly have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant, the last holdout against Russian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukr

  • Civilians leave steelworks as Ukraine braces for renewed offensive

    'All women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal,' Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said

  • Video of Jerry Jones' car crash shows scary collision in the middle of intersection

    Jerry Jones was briefly hospitalized but was reportedly "all good" following the crash.

  • Ukrainian troops share video of Russian boat near Zmiinyi Island being destroyed

    Iryna Balachuk - Saturday, 7 May 2022, 12:35 Ukrainian troops have destroyed a Russian Serna landing boat near Zmiinyi [Snake] Island in the Black Sea. Source: Pivden [South] Operational Command on Facebook; Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram; Natalia Humeniuk, Head of Joint Press Centre of the South Ukraine Defence forces, in a commentary for Ukrainska Pravda Quote from Pivden: "Zmiinyi is not just another site of thrilling drama, record-breaking

  • Second Russian Warship Struck by Ukraine: Reports

    The Admiral Makarov, a 409-foot Russian frigate, was sailing close to Snake Island in the Black Sea, off the coast of the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, when it was reportedly hit.

  • What the Military Records of the Oath Keepers' Leader Actually Say About His Service

    Military.com is publishing details of the previously unreported service record of Stewart Rhodes. The founder of the Oath Keepers group was allegedly behind a sedition plot on Jan. 6 and used his veteran status as a recruiting pitch for his militia

  • Security Service of Ukraine: 11 Russian snipers taken prisoner during special operation

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022, 15:42 The Security Service of Ukraine reports that it has captured 11 of the occupier's snipers as a result of a special operation in the Kharkiv region. Source: Security Service of Ukraine spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko Quote: "In the Kharkiv region 11 Russian snipers were taken prisoner during a special operation run by the Security Service of Ukraine.

  • Russia's Grave Miscalculation: Ukrainians Would Collaborate

    KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine — The solicitation to commit treason came to Oleksandr Vilkul on the second day of the war, in a phone call from an old colleague. Vilkul, the scion of a powerful political family in southeastern Ukraine that was long seen as harboring pro-Russian views, took the call as Russian troops were advancing to within a few miles of his hometown, Kryvyi Rih. “He said, ‘Oleksandr Yurivich, you are looking at the map, you see the situation is predetermined,’” Vilkul said, recalling the

  • A Russian paratrooper who was in Bucha during the atrocities was identified by a love letter with a lipstick kiss that he left behind

    Reuters reported the letter, addressed to a Russian soldier, said: "You are far, serving our Motherland, protecting us. I'm proud of you!"

  • General Staff: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy Russian ammunition depot in Mykolaiv Region

    Olha Hlushchenko - Saturday, 7 May 2022, 06:34 Ukrainian troops have destroyed a Russian ammunition depot and 20 units of Russian military equipment in a village in the Mykolaiv Region. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote from the General Staff: "The enemy continues their offensive in the Skhid [East] Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and maintain a land corridor with [Russian-]occupied Crimea.