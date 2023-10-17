Ukraine backs Israel's right to defend itself, urges political resolution to conflict with Hamas

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the Hamas attack on Israel and expressed support for Tel Aviv in a statement released on Oct. 17.

Those responsible for acts of violence, brutal murders and hostage-taking during the attack on Israel must be held to the strictest punishment, Ukrainian diplomats said in the formal statement of Ukraine’s position.

"We firmly support Israel in its right to defense and in its efforts to counter terrorist acts," the statement reads.

“It is of crucial importance that the ongoing hostilities should not lead to further growth of the number of victims among civilians from both sides of the conflict, in Israel and Palestine.”

The Foreign Ministry added that Kyiv supports the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through political and diplomatic means.

War in Israel — What is Known

Large-scale hostilities in Israel began on Oct. 7. From the early morning, the Palestinian militant group Hamas repeatedly targeted the country with thousands of rockets and missiles. Armed Hamas militants then invaded southern Israel, killing people and taking hostages.

Over 1,300 people have lost their lives in recent attacks by Hamas. Almost 200 are thought to have been taken hostage by Palestinian militants on Oct. 7, and video evidence shows some of the hostages have since been murdered. So far, seven Ukrainians have been reported dead due to the fighting. Six more are missing, and six have been reported injured.

It was revealed on Oct. 8 that Palestinian militants may have killed approximately 260 people on Oct 7 at an electronic music festival near the Kibbutz Re’im, 30 kilometers from the Gaza Strip. Efforts are currently underway to identify the bodies of the murdered festivalgoers.

In response to the Hamas attack, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, striking the Gaza Strip. During the night of Oct. 8, Israel announced the restoration of control over the majority of the populated areas that had been penetrated by Palestinian militants.

Palestinian authorities say at least 2,329 people have been killed and another 9,714 injured in Gaza due to Israeli retaliatory attacks, U.S. television channel ABC has reported.

Israel’s Cabinet has declared a state of war for the first time since 1973, and the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has warned that the war will be long and challenging.

The Israeli defense minister ordered a siege of the Gaza Strip on Oct. 9. In his address to the nation, Netanyahu said that Hamas militants would be destroyed after their “atrocities,” kidnappings, and murders of children and women.

Hamas and other enemies of Israel “will pay a price they will remember for decades to come,” he said.

On Oct. 15, The New York Times wrote that Israel had postponed the start of a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, which was planned for the weekend, due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The United States and Israel agreed on Oct. 17 to develop a plan to provide humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

