Ukraine bans privatization in war-affected areas for duration of martial law

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has banned the privatization of state and municipal property

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has banned the privatization of state and municipal property in the areas affected by active hostilities during the period of martial law and for three months after its end, the Reintegration Ministry reported on Telegram on Dec. 22.

The ban amends earlier Cabinet decisions No. 952 of Aug. 23, 2022 and No. 1364 of Dec. 6, 2022.

Read also: Ukraine’s cabinet of ministers projects accelerated GDP growth for 2025-2026

The areas of hostilities are determined by the list approved by the Reintegration Ministry on Dec. 22, 2022, No. 309. It is regularly updated.

Read also: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister, may become Ukraine’s new PM in New Year

Prior to this decision, the State Property Fund had announced plans for privatization in 2024.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine