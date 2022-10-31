Barrage of Russian strikes hits key Ukrainian infrastructure

21
ANDREW MELDRUM and HANNA ARHIROVA
·2 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian strikes on Monday morning hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend.

Loud explosions were heard across the Ukrainian capital in the early morning as residents prepared to go to work. Some of them received text messages from the emergency services about the threat of a missile attack, and air raid sirens wailed for three straight hours.

Large areas of the city were cut off from power and water supplies as a result, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Local authorities were working to restore a damaged energy facility that supplies power to 350,000 apartments in the capital, he said.

In Kharkiv, two strikes hit critical infrastructure facilities, according to the authorities, and the subway ceased operating. Officials also warned about possible power outages in the city of Zaporizhzhia resulting from the strikes there.

Critical infrastructure objects were also hit in the Cherkasy region southeast of Kyiv, and explosions were reported in other regions of Ukraine. In the Kirovohrad region of central Ukraine, the energy facility was hit, according to local authorities. In Vinnytsia, a missile that was shot down landed on civilian buildings, resulting in damage but no casualties, according to regional governor Serhii Borzov.

Some parts of Ukrainian railways were also cut off from power, the Ukrainian Railways reported.

The attack comes two days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the coast of the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that Russia mishandled its own weapons, but Moscow still announced halting its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine.

Commenting on Monday's attacks, the head of Ukraine's presidential office Andriy Yermak said that Russian forces “continue to fight with civilian facilities.”

“We will persevere, and generations of Russians will pay a high price for their disgrace,” Yermak said.

It's the second time this month that Russia unleashed a massive barrage of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. On Oct. 10, a similar attack rocked the war-torn country following an explosion on the Kerch Bridge linking annexed Crimea to mainland Russia — an incident Moscow blamed on Kyiv.

Deputy head of the presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said urgent power shutdowns were being carried out after “Russian terrorists once again launched a massive strike on energy facilities in a number of Ukrainian regions."

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russia rains missiles on Kyiv, other cities after pulling out of grain deal

    Blasts were heard in Kyiv on Monday and Ukrainian authorities reported Russian missile strikes around the country, after Moscow blamed Kyiv for an attack on its Black Sea fleet and pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain shipments. Russia and Ukraine are both among the world's biggest food exporters, and a Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain shipments caused a global food crisis earlier this year.

  • Ukraine Reports Huge Russian Missile Strikes After Crimea Blasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said Russia launched a massive wave of missile attacks across the country, after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of strikes against its Black Sea fleet and pulled out of a grain-export deal.Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs Eu

  • The latest in Ukraine

    Kyiv is struggling with blackouts in the country's largest cities as the power outages are affecting millions of people.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian howitzer, anti-aircraft missile system and ammunition dumps in southern Ukraine

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 31 OCTOBER 2022, 02:55 Ukraine's defence forces have carried out 156 firing missions in southern Ukraine, destroying several Russian ammunition storage points, a howitzer and an anti-aircraft missile system.

  • Thousands commemorate Mussolini's rise as far-right sentiments continue to sweep across Europe

    Thousands commemorate Mussolini's rise as far-right sentiments continue to sweep across Europe

  • Russian officers complain about equipment theft by soldiers

    Russian officers are complaining about thefts of military equipment by their own soldiers in Ukraine: they’re steal thermal imagers and send them home, one officer said in an intercepted phone call shared by Ukrainian intelligence on Telegram on Oct. 30.

  • Evacuees forced to flee intensive shelling in Kherson Oblast include many children

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 31 OCTOBER 2022, 00:58 Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, has announced that people are being evacuated from the recently liberated settlements of Kherson Oblast that are being fired on by Russian occupiers.

  • Ukraine news - live: Blackouts in Kyiv as Russian missiles ‘hit critical infrastructure’

    Power outages also reported in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

  • Putin ready for negotiations with West on certain conditions

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 11:49 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has reported that Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, was still ready for negotiations regarding Ukraine.

  • U.S. plans to deploy B-52 bombers to Australia's north -source

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -The United States is planning to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to an air base in northern Australia, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, amid heightened tensions with Beijing. Dedicated facilities for the bombers will be set up at the Australian air force's remote Tindal base, about 300 km (190 miles) south of Darwin, the capital of Australia's Northern territory, said the source, who declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak publicly on the issue. The development was first reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC)'s Four Corners programme, citing U.S. documents.

  • Russia announce that unmanned surface vessels were launched from civilian grain vessel on Black Sea

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 18:03 The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has suggested that the unmanned surface vessels (USVs) that attacked the ships of the Black Sea Fleet on 29 October were launched from aboard a civilian vessel near Odesa.

  • Zelenskyy praises Ukrainian soldiers for bravery, resilience and vigour

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 31 OCTOBER 2022, 00:20 Summarising the week's results, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised the servicemen of several units for bravery, resilience and agility.

  • Czechs rally against rising extremism and voice support for Ukraine

    Tens of thousands of Czechs rallied in Prague's main square on Sunday against rising populism and extremism, two days after a coalition of far-right political movements, fringe groups and the Communist party held a protest in the same location. Waving Czech, U.S., NATO and Ukrainian flags, many in the crowd voiced support for Ukraine in the war against Russia, in contrast to the protest on Friday when organizers who oppose the European Union and NATO called for direct talks with Moscow about gas supplies. Signs on the podium on Sunday read "Czechia against fear" and "We can handle it" as founders of the Million Moments for Democracy --the group that organized the event -- told the crowd that despite fears over high energy prices and the war in Ukraine the future of democracy was at stake.

  • Wheat prices soar as Russia halts Ukraine export deal - live updates

    Wheat prices surged after Russia pulled out of an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea, reigniting fears about global shortages.

  • Nearly half of American voters say they’ll support a candidate who wants to keep abortion legal

    Less than half of American voters in a new poll said they would support a candidate who wants to keep abortion legal, highlighting how significant the issue is on voters’ minds just over a week before midterm Election Day. A new ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 48 percent of registered voters would support a candidate…

  • Workers are fleeing from Foxconn, China's biggest iPhone factory, by climbing over fences and walking down highways on foot amid COVID fears, photos and videos show

    The facility located in the central Chinese province of Henan employs over 200,000 workers who make half of the world's iPhones.

  • Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan work together on probe

    It was the kind of attack Pakistani authorities had dreaded. A highly educated female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi in April along with their local driver, targeting nationals from Pakistan's most important partner and seeking to undermine a relationship on which Islamabad's financial survival largely depends. The blow threatened a major segment of Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, a $65 billion network of roads, railways, pipelines and ports in Pakistan that will connect China to the Arabian Sea and help Islamabad expand and modernise its economy.

  • Report: China targets 2 diplomatic allies with Pacific aid

    Beijing was targeting its Pacific aid to new diplomatic allies Solomon Islands and Kiribati while Chinese financial support across the region continued to decline, the Lowy Institute reported Monday in its latest annual analysis of regional assistance. China’s aid to the Pacific has fallen from a peak of $287 million in 2016 to $187 million in 2020 — the lowest level since 2008, when the Sydney-based international policy think tank began quantifying support for developing island nations in the Pacific. At the same time, pandemic response measures drove Pacific aid to a record $4.25 billion in 2020, a 47% increase on the previous year, Lowy's Pacific Aid Map report showed.

  • Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID, visitors unable to leave

    (Reuters) -Shanghai's Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, with all visitors at the time of the announcement directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus. The resort said at 11:39 a.m. local time (03:39 GMT) it would immediately shut the main theme park and surrounding areas including its shopping street until further notice to comply with virus curbs. The Shanghai government said on its official WeChat account the park was barring people from entering or exiting and that all visitors inside the site would need to await the results of their tests before they could leave.

  • Russia blocks 218 vessels with Ukrainian grain

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 18:28 The movement of 218 vessels transporting Ukrainian grain within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative was blocked due to Russia pulling out of the agreement.