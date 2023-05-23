Ukraine will become a EU member after the war – Scholz

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany, believes that Russia will not win the war against Ukraine, and Ukraine will become an EU member after the victory.

Source: European Pravda with reference to German media outlet Bild citing the statement Scholz made at the celebration of the 160th anniversary of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD)

Quote: "A bitter chapter in the history of our continent, written by Putin to strengthen his imperialistic insanity, will end with free Ukraine ascending to the EU as a rightful member state."

He stressed that SDP like no other must take Ukraine’s side since it is thanks to the policy of Willy Brandt, former chancellor of Germany and leader of SPD, that the principle of non-use of force, inviolability of borders, of territorial integrity of states and the rights of nations to self-definition apply in Europe.

"We, social democrats, are upholding these principles with deep belief in them," Sholz added.

Background:

Hungary has blocked another 500 million euro tranche from the European Peace Fund, which supports Ukraine with weapons. The reason is Ukraine declaring the Hungarian OTP Bank as a "war sponsor".

On Monday, Germany and Hungary argued during a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels over the bank's role in the Russian war.

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, is convinced that Ukraine is not capable of winning the aggressive war that Russia has unleashed against it.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the statements of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán are supported only by the Kremlin and that Ukraine intends to liberate all territories occupied by Russia,

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!