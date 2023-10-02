Ukraine becomes largest buyer of German weapons

In the first nine months of 2023, Germany approved arms exports worth more than in the whole of last year.

Source: European Pravda; Spiegel

Details: According to the country's Ministry of Economy, in the first three quarters of this year, the federal government approved the export of military equipment to Ukraine worth 3.3 billion euros, making Kyiv the largest recipient of German weapons.

"Germany's continued support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression, which is contrary to international law, continues to be clearly reflected in the licensed volumes of arms exports," said Sven Giegold, State Secretary of the Economy Ministry.

According to the ministry, in 2022, German arms exports totalled 8.35 billion euros, while in the first three quarters of this year, they already amounted to 8.76 billion euros.

This is the second highest figure in German history. Only in 2021 was it higher, amounting to 9.35 billion euros. For comparison, during the 16 years of Chancellor Angela Merkel's rule, the six-billion mark was exceeded only five times.

Earlier, the German concern Rheinmetall received permission from the German Federal Antimonopoly Office to establish a joint venture with Ukrainian Defence Industry (formerly Ukroboronprom).

In early July, it was reported that the joint venture would be launched within the next 12 weeks.

The German company expects to sign contracts to establish two more joint ventures to produce ammunition and air defence equipment.

