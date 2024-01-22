Ukraine will begin construction of American-designed nuclear power plants this year

Ukraine will begin the construction of nine blocks for nuclear power stations using American AR1000 technology this year, Ukraine’s Energy Minister, Herman Halushchenko, said during a TV interview on Jan. 21.

This year, the ministry also aims to increase the capacity of electricity generation.

"The Ministry's priorities for this year include focusing on decentralization efforts and enhancing capabilities in distributed electricity generation, primarily by installing gas turbines,” the minister said.

“We will also continue to repair and replace high-voltage transformers at substations, while also striving to enhance protection systems.”

