Ukraine Update: Alfa-Bank Among 65 on New U.K. Sanctions List

(Bloomberg) -- A month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden and his national security team are meeting NATO, European and G-7 allies in Brussels to discuss ways to pressure Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The war has left much of Ukraine in ruins and driven an estimated 10 million people from their homes, even as the country’s military has prevented Russian forces from capturing the capital Kyiv and other key cities. Putin’s troops have incurred significant casualties, estimated by NATO to be as high as 15,000, to the point where Russia is likely to turn to conscripts and mercenaries to plug gaps. The U.S. and its allies have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia while providing military assistance to Ukraine.

The U.S., which on Wednesday formally accused Russia of having committed war crimes, is set to announce additional measures against Russian political figures and oligarchs, and is close to a deal with the European Union aimed at slashing its dependence on Russian energy. The Russian stock market partially reopened on Thursday, having last traded on Feb. 25.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Zelenskiy’s Virtual World Tour Proves a New Weapon in Russia War

Strikes on Ukraine’s Export Hubs Damage Key Commodity Facilities

Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, But Putin Said No

China Envoy Says Xi-Putin Friendship Actually Does Have a Limit

Ukraine War Effort Rebrands Poland, But Takes Toll on Nation

Russia Puts Floor Under Stock Market Sell-off as Trading Resumes

All times CET:

G-7 to Warn Putin on Chemical, Nuclear Weapons (10:58 a.m.)

Story continues

The world’s leading economic powers will warn Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine in a draft statement the Group of 7 plans to issue on Thursday.

The leaders also plan to say that they will continue to impose “severe consequences” on Russia by fully implementing the sanctions that countries have already imposed and stand ready to apply additional measures.

U.K. Sanctions Alfa-Bank, Alrosa Diamonds and Severa Billionaires (10:24 a.m.)

The U.K. said it has sanctioned 65 more individuals and entities in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including Alfa-Bank JSC and the diamond mining company Alrosa.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also sanctioned Eugene Shvidler, a billionaire oil businessman with close business links to Roman Abramovich and Oleg Tinkov, founder of Tinkoff Bank. Herman Gref, chief executive officer of Sberbank, the largest Russian bank and an adviser of Putin, was also listed.

Galina Danilchenko, named by Russia as the mayor of Melitopol after the southern Ukrainian city’s mayor was abducted, was also sanctioned. Mayor Ivan Federov has been released in a Russian prisoner exchange.

More Than Half Ukraine’s Kids Displaced, UN Says (10:14 a.m.)

A month of war has displaced 4.3 million Ukrainian children, more than half the country’s child population, according to the United Nations global relief organization Unicef.

The agency says 1.8 million children have crossed into neighboring countries as refugees while another 2.5 million have moved within Ukraine.

Polish border authorities say 2.2 million people have entered from Ukraine in the past month. In Germany, the number of Ukrainian war refugees arriving has risen to almost a quarter of a million, the Interior Ministry said in a tweet.

Seventh Journalist Killed in Ukraine (10:05 a.m.)

A journalist filming damage in Kyiv’s Podil district was killed on Wednesday along with a civilian during a rocket strike on a shopping center, according to the Insider, the investigative website she worked for.

Oksana Baulina left Russia after the previous organization she worked for, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, was listed as an extremist group by Moscow. Her death brings the number of journalists reported to have been killed since Russia’s invasion began to seven, according to the Press Emblem Campaign group. Dozens of others have been injured.

NATO Chief Warns Russia Against Chemical Attack (9:55 a.m.)

The head of NATO warned Russia that any attack with chemical weapons would have far-reaching consequences.

“Any use of chemical weapons would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict, it would be a blatant violation of international law and it will have widespread and severe consequences,” Jens Stoltenberg told reporters as he arrived for the summit of the alliance’s leaders in Brussels..

The risk of contamination would mean “a catastrophe for the people of Ukraine but of course the risk is also that we can see the spread of the chemical agents in NATO territory.” Slovenian Premier Janez Jansa said member states would “consider some acts” as a direct attack on NATO countries. He didn’t elaborate.

Russian Puts Floor Under Stock Market as Trading Restarts (9:41 a.m.)

Russian measures meant to prop up the stock market helped lift shares in the first day of trading following a record shutdown of the equity market.

The MOEX Russia Index added 8.1% by 11:47 a.m. local time, paring its 23% slump for the year. The gauge advanced as much as 12% earlier today. The Moscow Exchange resumed trading in 33 equities out of 50 listed on the benchmark.

Meanwhile, equities in Europe gained along with U.S. index futures. Oil fluctuated as investors weighed threats to supplies from the month-old war in Ukraine. Crop prices held near a record as soaring energy costs increase the attraction of plant-based fuels at a time when global supplies are already stretched by drought and war.

China Envoy Says Xi-Putin Friendship Has a ‘Bottom Line’ (9:26 a.m.)

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin declared a “no limits” friendship in early February. Now, Beijing’s envoy to the U.S. has added a caveat.

“China and Russia’s cooperation has no forbidden areas, but it has a bottom line,” Ambassador Qin Gang told the broadcaster Phoenix TV. “That line is the tenets and principles of the United Nations Charter, the recognized basic norms of international law and international relations.”

The comments were the first from a Chinese official clarifying February’s lengthy joint statement that heightened concerns among U.S. allies about a rejuvenated China-Russia bloc.

Ukraine Says It Destroys Russian Navy Ship Orsk (9:18 a.m.)

Ukraine destroyed the Russian amphibious landing ship Orsk, docked in the Russian-controlled port of Berdyansk, it said in on Facebook and Twitter. There was no immediate comment from Russia on the claim.

Ukraine Urges EU Not to Pay Russia in Rubles (9:07 a.m.)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on EU countries to make a “wise and responsible” choice when it comes to paying Russia in rubles for gas and oil, as Putin demanded on Wednesday.

U.K. Wants to Stop Putin Using Gold Reserves (8:30 am.)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the U.K. and allies are examining ways to stop Vladimir Putin using Russia’s gold reserves to fund the invasion of Ukraine. “The more pressure we can apply on things like gold, the more we can shorten the war,” Johnson told LBC radio on his way to a meeting of NATO officials in Brussels.

Johnson added that it was important for the West not to be “diverted” by speculation about Russia’s use of nuclear weapons. “What’s going on is a brutal, barbaric, conventional war.”

Russia Will Turn to Reserves, Conscripts, Mercenaries: U.K. (8:23 a.m.)

Given its “thousands of casualties” in the past month, Russia is likely now looking to mobilize reservists and conscripts, as well as leaning on private military companies and foreign mercenaries, the U.K. defense ministry said in a daily assessment.

“It is unclear how these groups will integrate into the Russian ground forces in Ukraine, and the impact this will have on combat effectiveness,” the ministry said.

Estonia’s ‘War Bonus’ Plan (8:14 a.m.)

Estonia will propose that European Union governments withhold a share of Russia’s energy payments and put the money toward war recovery efforts of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with a proposal that’s been shared with other member states.

The Estonian proposal will be raised by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas with EU leaders at a summit on Thursday. Under the plan, governments would hold back payments that exceed pre-war energy prices, retaining the so-called “war bonus” from Russia to fund Ukraine’s future reconstruction.

The government in Kyiv estimates the war has caused at least $100 billion in infrastructure damages, according to a UN report. Europe spends as much as $1 billion a day to pay for coal, gas and oil imports from Russia.

NATO Chief Warns Russia Against Chemical Attack (8:08 a.m.)

The head of NATO warned Russia that any attack with chemical weapons would have far-reaching consequences, speaking before a summit of the alliance’s leaders in Brussels.

“Any use of chemical weapons would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict, it would be a blatant violation of international law and it will have widespread and severe consequences,” Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

Stoltenberg said the risk of contamination would mean “a catastrophe for the people of Ukraine but of course the risk is also that we can see the spread of the chemical agents in NATO territory.” He declined to speculate on how the alliance would respond, saying it was “always ready to defend, to protect and to react to any type of attack on a NATO allied country.”

Xi Gives Zelenskiy Cold Shoulder (5:03 a.m.)

President Xi Jinping has spoken to at least eight world leaders, including Vladimir Putin, in the month since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. But there’s one big omission from his diplomatic outreach: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

While the Chinese leader has encouraged Russia to move toward negotiations, offered to work with France and Germany to promote talks and told Biden that China “stands for peace,” the silence between Xi and Zelenskiy raises questions over Beijing’s commitment to mediation.

Google Users Have Issues Using News App, Website (3:10 a.m.)

A Google spokesperson confirmed that some people were having difficulty accessing its news app and website in Russia, adding that this was not due to technical issues on its end.

Oil Rises as Nations Prepare to Step Up Pressure on Moscow (2:51 a.m.)

Brent advanced above $123 a barrel, after rallying more than 5% on Wednesday as U.S. stockpiles dropped and a Black Sea export terminal halted loadings following bad weather.

U.S. Draws Up Contingency Plans for Russia Escalation: NYT (12:53 a.m.)

The White House has assembled a team of national security experts to discuss contingency planning if Russia turns to its stockpiles of chemical or nuclear weapons, the New York Times reported, citing several officials involved in the process.

The so-called Tiger Team meets three times a week in classified sessions and is looking at responses if Russia seeks to extend the war into neighboring countries, the newspaper said. Plans are expected to be discussed at the NATO meeting in Brussels Thursday.

U.S. Makes Contingency Plans in Case Russia Uses Its Most Powerful Weapons

Zelenskiy Calls for Global Rallies to Show Solidarity (11:01 p.m.)

In a video address, Zelenskiy -- speaking in English -- urged people across the world to hold rallies in solidarity with Ukraine starting on March 24, a month after Russia invaded.

“Come to your squares, your streets, make yourselves visible and heard,” the president said. “Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and your universities. Come in the name of peace. Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life.”

U.K. Faces $5 Billion Bill Over Gazprom Unit (10:35 p.m.)

U.K. taxpayers may face billions of pounds in costs if the government ends up nationalizing a unit of Gazprom PJSC that supplies about a fifth of the country’s commercial gas. Temporarily running the unit, an energy provider to the National Health Service, would cost about 4 billion pounds ($5.3 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

The U.K. is preparing to step in as the unit and its parent company are coming under pressure from customers turning their backs on Russian business. The government may have to appoint a special administrator, instead of going through the usual process of letting other suppliers bid to take over the clients.

U.S., EU Close to Deal Curbing Russia Energy Demand (8:56 p.m.)

The U.S. and EU are close to a deal aimed at slashing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy sources. Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said an agreement would be announced as soon as Friday.

Sullivan said there’ll likely be a “surge” in U.S. supplies of liquefied natural gas to Europe “not just over the course of years, but over the course of months.”

Blinken Says U.S. Review Found Russian War Crimes (7:47 p.m.)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a U.S. review determined that Russian forces were guilty of war crimes in Ukraine, citing “credible reports” of deliberate attacks on civilians.

Russian forces had destroyed “apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded,” Blinken said in a statement. Wednesday’s announcement came a week after Biden said he thought Putin was a war criminal, a remark that prompted Russian officials to warn that that relations were near a breaking point.

White House Says No Sign China Supplied Russia With Arms (7:18 p.m.)

Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said there’s no sign yet of China supplying Russia with arms for its war in Ukraine.

But Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled with Biden to Europe that “this is not the kind of circumstance where you just kind of feel reassurance. It’s going to require constant vigilance, constant monitoring.”

NATO Estimates Russian Combat Deaths Top 7,000 (5:15 pm)

At least 7,000 Russian soldiers have likely been killed so far during the Kremlin-ordered invasion of Ukraine, and the total number could be as high as 15,000, NATO officials said. They said the estimate is based on a combination of Ukrainian estimates, Russian disclosures, Western intelligence and open-source information.

The number of wounded is likely much higher, the officials said, noting that for each soldier killed in combat, there are usually three more wounded. But information about the status of Russia’s forces in Ukraine has been sparse, which means the actual toll is unknown.

Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine (4.30 p.m.)

Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.

Read our exclusive here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.