Ukraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on Tap

Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams are set to resume in-person talks this week, as President Joe Biden tried to temper comments calling for the removal of Vladimir Putin by saying the U.S. isn’t seeking regime change in Moscow.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned against an escalation of “words or actions,” a day after Biden said the Russian president “cannot remain in power,” and previously labeled Putin “a butcher.” The comments “narrow the window of opportunity for normalizing dialogue, so much needed now, with the current U.S. administration,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response.

Russian shelling damaged a nuclear research facility in Kharkiv, although on-site radiation levels remain within standard limits. Ukrainian authorities expect to continue evacuations from devastated Mariupol on Monday and start humanitarian corridors in the northeastern Sumy region.

All times CET:

Support for Japan’s PM Rises With Ukraine Policies Popular (2:51 a.m.)

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida jumped six percentage points from last month to 61% in a new poll, with about two-thirds of respondents saying they approved of his government’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Japan has acted with unprecedented speed to clamp down on Russia, including by freezing the assets of individuals and entities, as well as stripping the country of its most-favored nation trade status. In response, Russia halted negotiations on a peace treaty that would bring a formal end to World War II.

Stocks Fall; Crude Oil Slides (2:47 a.m.)

Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures fell as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds into a second month and the risk of an economic downturn from tightening U.S. monetary policy hangs over markets.

A Covid-linked lockdown in Shanghai sapped the mood in Hong Kong and China, sending equities lower. West Texas Intermediate crude slid to around $110 a barrel partly on concern that China’s virus resurgence imperils demand.

White House Aide Tests Positive for Covid (2: 45 a.m.)

Karine Jean-Pierre, a deputy press secretary for the White House, said she tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday after returning from Biden’s trip to Europe.

Jean-Pierre said she was not considered a close contact of Biden despite participating in a “socially distanced meeting” on Saturday with the president. Jean-Pierre traveled with Biden in place of press secretary, Jen Psaki, who tested positive for the virus before the trip.

Biden: I’m Not Seeking Regime Change (1 a.m.)

President Joe Biden said he isn’t seeking regime change in Russia after capping the keynote speech of his European trip by saying Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”

The unscripted comment prompted concern by French President Emmanuel Macron, the U.K. and Republican lawmakers, all of whom warned against further escalating tension with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Back in Washington on Sunday, a reporter asked Biden after a church visit whether the U.S. president wanted Putin removed and was calling for regime change. “No,” said Biden.

Scholz Says NATO Doesn’t Want Regime Change (12:14 p.m.)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said NATO allies aren’t pursuing regime change in Russia. Asked whether Biden’s comment that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” was a mistake, Scholz replied: “As far as I’m concerned, he said what he said.”

That’s not the goal of NATO, and also not of the U.S. president,” Scholz said in an interview with German broadcaster ARD on Sunday. We both agree that regime change cannot be the goal of our policies.”

Ukraine Says Mariupol Evacuations Continue (10:04 p.m.)

More than 1,000 people left the Russian-besieged port city of Mariupol and the town of Rubizhne in the eastern region of Luhansk on Sunday via so-called humanitarian corridors, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement. Ukrainian authorities expect to continue evacuations from devastated Mariupol on Monday and to start a corridors in the northeastern Sumy region.

Russia-Occupied Southern Cities Protest Again (9:55 p.m.)

Ukrainians again took to the streets on Sunday in the southern cities of Kherson and Kakhovka to protest Russia’s occupation, according to TV reports and social media. Russian troops sought to disperse the crowds -- where people shouted they were part of Ukraine -- using smoke bombs.

Protests have been a constant in areas of Ukraine where Russian troops have control, even as Moscow demands locals cooperate with councils it seeks to put into power. In some places Russia has said it plans to hold referendums on breaking away from Ukraine.

Ukraine Seeks Russia Troop Withdrawal to Pre-War Posts (9:30 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he wants Russia to move its forces to “compromise territories” he said they occupied before the war, even if that means some remain in the country.

The interview with several non-state Russia media outlets didn’t go into specifics. While Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 from Ukraine, it always insisted there were no troops in the rest of the country. That’s even as Ukraine claimed Moscow had a military presence in Russia-backed separatist areas of Donbas in the east.

“I understand that forcing Russia to liberate this territory completely is impossible as it would lead to WWIII,” Zelenskiy said. He reiterated that he’s open to discussing neutrality for Ukraine and that any deal affecting the country’s constitution would have to be approved by referendum, which couldn’t happen with Russian troops in the country.

Russian Tycoon Deripaska Calls Conflict ‘Insanity’ (8:02 p.m. CET)

Sanctioned Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska offered an unusual public criticism of the Ukraine conflict in a Telegram post Sunday that also accused U.S. President Joe Biden of fueling tensions with his speech in Poland.

“It always seemed to me that this particular armed conflict -- this insanity (that we will be ashamed of before our descendants for a long time yet) -- could have been ended three weeks ago through reasonable negotiations,” Deripaska wrote. “But now there’s some kind of hellish ideological mobilization underway on all sides,” he added, saying that people now seem ready to “fight for several years.”

Regulator Tells Russian Media Not to Publish Zelenskiy Interview (6:25 p.m.)

Russia’s main media regulator threatened local outlets with regulatory probes if they published a new interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Shortly after the warning, Zelenskiy posted a video of the entire conversation to his Telegram channel.

Roskomnadzor, as the agency is known, didn’t explain on what grounds it was seeking to block the publication, but Russian authorities have steadily tightened controls over coverage related to the invasion. Several independent outlets, including Meduza, TV Rain, Novaya Gazeta and Kommersant, had announced plans to release the interview.

Kharkiv Nuclear Research Facility Hit by Shelling (6:40 p.m.)

Russian shelling caused additional damage to a nuclear research facility in Kharkiv, although on-site radiation levels remain within standard limits.

Saturday’s attack seriously damaged thermal insulation lining of the facility’s “Neutron Source” building, while also causing partial shedding of lining materials in the installation’s experimental hall, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said on its website.

Ongoing shelling risks more damage and could lead to radiation contamination of surrounding areas, according to the statement. The installation has been in long-term shutdown mode since Feb. 24.

Separatist Says No Immediate Plans for Vote to Join Russia (6:30 p.m.)

A separatist leader backed off an earlier statement that his region may hold a vote soon to become part of Russia, saying no such preparations are under way and that any referendum would only come after fighting ends, Tass reported.

Leonid Pasechnik, leader of the Russian-backed Luhansk People’s Republic in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, said earlier comments were his “personal, private opinion.” “In the future, having gotten their freedom, the residents of our republics will have the absolute right to determine their future,” he said.

Pasechnik’s earlier statement about an imminent vote drew denunciations from officials in Kyiv, who called it an illegitimate step aimed at partitioning Ukraine. In Moscow, a senior Russian legislator was also cool to the idea, saying now isn’t the time for a vote, Tass reported.

Ukraine Announces Talks With Russia in Turkey From Monday (5:18 p.m.)

Ukrainian and Russian delegations will meet in Turkey for talks March 28-30, Ukrainian lawmaker and a member of negotiations group David Arakhamiya said on Facebook.

Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, offered slightly different information in a Telegram post. He said the sides had agreed to hold in-person talks March 29-30 after the latest round was conducted via video link. He didn’t specify the location of the planned session.

Turkey is one of several countries whose government has looked to help mediate talks.

Ukraine Starts ‘Small’ Counterattacks (4:56 p.m.)

Ukraine has started “small tactical counteroffensives” in the northern Sumy, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions, and in the Kherson area in the south, according to presidential spokesman Oleksiy Arestovych. He said that Russian troops want to encircle the Ukrainian army in eastern Donbas, seize the city of Mariupol, which has been under siege for almost a month, and keep control of the Kherson region.

“We now have hope” to retake territories in the north and near the capital Kyiv, Arestovych said. “It also means potentially a sharp worsening of the situation near Mariupol and in Donbas. Ukrainian authorities understand this situation very well and are taking all necessary steps.”

Ukrainian forces liberated several villages near the northern city of Kharkiv, regional administration head Oleh Syniehubov said Sunday on TV. Local authorities separately reported explosions in the western Volyn region that borders Poland and Belarus, without giving further details.

Most Not Confident in Biden on Ukraine: NBC Poll (3:30 p.m.)

Seven in 10 Americans polled by NBC News said they had very little, or only some, confidence in President Joe Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine. Just 12% expressed a great deal of confidence. More than 80% were concerned that the war would lead to the use of nuclear weapons, and 74% were worried that the U.S. would send combat troops into Ukraine.

Biden’s overall approval dipped to 40%, the lowest mark of his presidency, from 43% in January. The March 18-22 poll of 1,000 adults had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage point.

ECB’s Visco Warns Markets Integration ‘Uncertain’ After War (3:09 p.m.)

European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said that since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine market integration has become more “uncertain.”

The invasion “is putting at risk the international economic and financial set-up,” Visco said at an event on Sunday. Key pillars of “markets integration and multilateral cooperation are clearly more uncertain now.”

Also on Sunday, ECB President Christine Lagarde told the Cypriot newspaper Phileleftheros that the euro area isn’t seeing a “material risk” of stagflation tied to the war and the resultant jump in energy prices. Growth is continuing and the labor market is strong, she said.

Russia Trying to Cleave Ukraine in Two, Kyiv Says (1:22 p.m.)

Russia wants to split up Ukraine and carve out a separate, Moscow-controlled region after failing to take over the capital Kyiv and knock out the government, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said in a statement on Facebook.

Moscow may be trying to combine occupied regions in Donbas into a single “quasi-state entity” that will oppose Ukraine’s independence. “In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine,” Budanov said.

Russian forces may still attempt to establish a land-link from Russian territory to occupied Crimea via Donbas and Ukraine’s Sea of Azov coast, he said. The main obstacle is Ukraine’s continued defense of the besieged port of Mariupol, in which a significant number of Russian forces are engaged in attacking.

Macron Warns of Escalation After Biden Comments (1:08 p.m.)

Emmanuel Macron said he wants to avoid escalation with Russia after Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a “butcher” and said he couldn’t stay in power.

Macron said he’s still talking with Putin because France wants to end the invasion of Ukraine. “We have chosen not to intervene militarily in this conflict,” he told France 3 TV. “We shouldn’t escalate, with words or actions.”

Switzerland Said to Tighten Controls on Refugees (12:34 p.m.)

Switzerland is tightening controls on refugees from Ukraine, newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing officials from Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

Ukrainian passports presented will now be checked for authenticity after limited reports of attempted abuse. The SEM said it had, so far, refused to grant refugee status to 19 people, with about 8,900 granted temporary asylum.

Ukraine Buys Anti-Tank Weapons From Germany (12:30 p.m.)

Ukraine ordered 5,100 light anti-tank weapons from German’s Dynamit Nobel Defence GmbH at a cost of 25 million euros ($27.5 million), Bild am Sonntag reported, citing Andrij Melnyk, Kyiv’s ambassador to Germany.

Some 2,650 of the type RGW90 HH “Matador” weapons arrived in Ukraine on Saturday. The rest will be sent in weekly tranches through the end of May, according to the newspaper. German authorities cleared the exports within three days.

Russia Seizes Luxury Swiss Watches in Moscow (11:50 a.m.)

Russian agents seized millions of dollars’ worth of Audemars Piguet watches in an apparent retaliation for Swiss sanctions, the newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported.

Switzerland abandoned its traditional neutral stance and matched European Union sanctions banning the export of luxury goods to Russia earlier this month.

The Villas That Russians Have Bought on France’s Billionaire Bay

Blinken Says U.S. Not Pursuing Regime Change (10:31 a.m.)

“As you know, and as you’ve heard us say, repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else,” the top U.S. diplomat said in Jerusalem.

Biden and the White House “made the point last night that quite simply, that President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine, or anywhere else,” he said at a joint press availability with Israel’s foreign minister.

