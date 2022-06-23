As Ukraine bids for EU membership, Ukrainian leaders express optimism: Live updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, said Wednesday she’s “100%” certain all E.U. nations will approve Ukraine's candidacy for membership as early as Thursday, the first day of the European Union leaders summit in Belgium.

The EU’s executive arm threw its weight behind Ukraine’s candidacy last week. Stefanishyna described the European Commission’s endorsement as “a game-changer” that had taken the ground out from under “the legs of those most hesitating.”

Stefanishyna told The Associated Press that she thinks Ukraine could be an EU member within years, not the decades that some European officials have forecast. "We’re already very much integrated in the European Union," she said, adding: "We want to be a strong and competitive member state, so it may take from two to 10 years."

Ukraine has already implemented about 70% of EU rules, norms, and standards, European officials have said. They warned that the country needs political and economic reforms, pointing to corruption.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said gaining EU membership would be a “crucial moment” for Ukraine.

USA TODAY ON TELEGRAM: Join our Russia-Ukraine war channel to receive updates straight to your phone

Latest developments:

►The conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday. China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion while criticizing sanctions brought against Moscow.

Estonian PM Kaja Kallas says don’t play down Russia

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has told The Associated Press that the West shouldn’t underestimate Russia’s military capabilities in Ukraine, saying Moscow is in it for the long haul as the war enters its fifth month.

Kallas said in an interview Wednesday that Europe should ensure that those committing war crimes and attempted genocide are prosecuted, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin escaped punishment for annexing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and supporting an insurgency in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region that killed over 14,000 people even before this year’s war began.

“I’ve heard talks that, you know, there is no threat anymore because they have exhausted themselves. No, they haven’t,” she said of the Russian military, which failed to take Kyiv in the early stages of the war and is now concentrating its firepower in the east.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine updates: EU-wide support expected for candidacy to join bloc

Recommended Stories

  • Macau extends COVID shutdown of city, casinos stay open

    Macau extended its COVID-19 restrictions including the closure of bars, cinemas, hair salons and outdoor parks from Thursday, its chief executive said as the world's biggest gambling hub battles to curb a rise in locally transmitted cases. Casinos are allowed to remain open while theatres, fitness centres, and leisure facilities must halt operations from 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, Ho Iat Seng said in a statement on the government's website. Macau's more than 600,000 residents were required to undergo a second round of mass testing this week, as the number of infected people jumped to more than 100 cases.

  • Thyssenkrupp, Tata lose fight against EU veto of joint venture

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel have lost their fight against a European Union antitrust veto of their proposed landmark joint venture, after Europe's second-highest court rejected their arguments. The two companies in 2019 had sought to tackle over-capacity and other challenges in the steel industry via the joint venture, which would have created Europe's second-largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal. But the European Commission said the deal could result in significant price hikes and demanded remedies Thyssenkrupp at the time said would jeopardise the logic of the planned transaction.

  • Phoenix VA expands health care access with new 32nd Street clinic

    Located at 400 N. 32nd St., the center will have around 203,000 usable square feet of clinical space and 1,370 parking spaces.

  • NetEase to launch app of virtual meeting platform Yaotai in August, as competition heats up on metaverse-related products

    NetEase, China's second-largest video gaming company, is ramping up efforts to commercialise Yaotai, its immersive virtual conference platform, as competition in metaverse-related products intensifies in the world's second-largest economy. Hangzhou-based NetEase plans to introduce a smartphone app of the virtual meeting platform as early as August to help expand its user base, NetEase Yaotai head Liu Bai said in an interview earlier this month. "Yaotai's technological foundation is consistent wi

  • Defense electronic health records rollout is halfway done, even as VA’s is delayed

    DoD remains on schedule to deploy its Genesis electronic health records system worldwide by the end of 2023.

  • Riverside County to receive $76M to build behavioral health campus in Coachella

    The county's Behavioral Health Department is one of two recipients in Riverside County and five in Southern California in Tuesday’s round of awardees.

  • Ukrainian army repulses several enemy assaults in Donbas, says General Staff

    The Ukrainian soldiers have repulsed several enemy assaults near Bohorodychne and Dolyna in the Slovyansk area in the Donbas, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on June 21.

  • 'Wind of change' in Europe as path to EU opens for Ukraine

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European leaders will formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine but a reminder that the 27-nation bloc will need a major overhaul as it looks to enlarge again. "History is on the march," European Union chief executive Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of a two-day summit that will kickstart the EU's most ambitious expansion since welcoming Eastern European states after the Cold War. "I am not just talking about Putin's war of aggression," she said.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Bear Market Rally From a Major Support Level

    The S&P 500 has had a major bounce during the trading session on Tuesday, as traders came back from the Juneteenth holiday. However, this is nothing more than a bear market rally.

  • Ukraine war: Russia launches 'massive air and artillery strikes' as battle for Donbas reaches 'fearsome climax'

    Captured Briton Aiden Aslin told his execution will go ahead Russia nears ‘tactical’ victory in Severodonetsk as villages fall How President Zelensky became the latest celebrity accessory Dispatch: 'My daughter is in Paris. I have lived my life already' Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Florida first lady Casey DeSantis declares she's 'fit to fight' after cancer-free diagnosis

    Doctors declared Casey DeSantis, a former news host, cancer-free in March. Her husband is up for reelection as governor in November.

  • A muted Chinese shopping festival signals bleak times ahead for retailers

    This year, for China's major "618" shopping festival, JD. com, a leading Chinese e-commerce site, saw its slowest sales growth ever. Amidst rising unemployment and China's zero-covid policy, consumers aren't spending.

  • I survived a 'perfect storm' of cancer, inflammatory arthritis, gallbladder removal, and a hip replacement

    Antonia Hall has dealt with cervical cancer, spondyloarthritis, and gallstones. She's changed her life to be less of a workaholic.

  • Gwen Stefani Surprises Husband Blake Shelton with a Birthday Cake – and Serenade! – on Stage

    The couple had a busy weekend celebrating Father's Day and the country star's birthday

  • Putin spokesman: Brittney Griner is not a ‘hostage’

    A spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed back on the U.S. State Department’s position that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, saying in an interview on Monday that “she violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted.” “It’s not about being a hostage. There are lots of American citizens here.…

  • Trump Backed Trans Beauty Queen Before He Went Full Phobic

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersAs the GOP further escalates its war on the transgender community, Republicans may want to look at a groundbreaking decision that their de facto leader made a decade ago—when Donald Trump rewrote the rules to the Miss Universe pageant so that transgender women could compete.Of course, like so many of Trump’s decisions, this one is laced with spite, and perhaps some family favoritism.Ten years ago, in April 2012, Trump briefly bec

  • Dubai Becomes New Switzerland for Traders of Russian Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders of Russian commodities are rushing to set up businesses in Dubai as Switzerland makes it increasingly challenging for them to deal with Moscow.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and T

  • Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?

    Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...

  • This Electronic Tattoo Might Save Your Life

    University of Texas at Austin/Texas A&M UniversityGetting a new tattoo isn’t only about looking cool (or making a decision you’ll regret years later)—it could also save your life. At least, that’s the idea behind a new electronic tattoo that can continuously and unobtrusively measure your blood pressure.In a paper published Monday in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, a team from the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University developed a device that can attach to the skin of the wris

  • Belarus sets up fortifications along the borders with Ukraine and the EU

    MAZURENKO ALYONA - WEDNESDAY, 22 JUNE 2022, 18:18 The Armed Forces of Belarus are setting up fortifications along the borders with Ukraine and the EU countries. Source: "Belarusian Gayun" Details: It has been reported that the Belarusian military is digging trenches near the borders of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania.