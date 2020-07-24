Ukraine: Black box confirms interference with downed jet

The transcript from the black boxes from a Ukrainian jet accidentally shot down by Iran on January 8 confirms the fact of illegal interference with the plane.

That's according to Ukraine's deputy foreign minister posting on Twitter on Friday (July 24).

Yevhenii Yenin said Kyiv was expecting an Iranian delegation to visit Ukraine next week for talks.

An international team examining the black boxes from the jet has completed a preliminary analysis of the data in France, the Canadian Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday. (July 23).

Iranian forces say they downed the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 jet after mistaking it for a missile at a time of high tensions with the United States. All 176 people on board were killed.

Meanwhile, a separate incident unfurled on Friday involving an Iranian passenger plane.

Two fighter jets came close to the plane over Syrian airspace, causing the pilot to change altitude quickly to avoid collision and injuring several passengers, according to the official IRIB news agency.

The agency initially said a single Israeli jet had come near to the plane but later quoted the pilot as saying there were two jets that identified themselves as American.