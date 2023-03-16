Russia reaches site of downed US drone in Black Sea

25
Joe Barnes
·4 min read
Ukrainian servicemen on a 2S7 Pion tank change positions near Bakhmut - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP
Ukrainian servicemen on a 2S7 Pion tank change positions near Bakhmut - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

Russia has reportedly reached the site of the US drone downed in the Black Sea in the race to retrieve the wreckage, it has been reported.

The MQ-9 Reaper drone was downed after an encounter with two Russian fighter jets, according to US officials.

Two officials, briefed on the incident, said Russia's ministry of defence gave the order for their aircraft to harass the drone over the Black Sea, CNN reported.

As Russia vowed to recover the wreckage, General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said it may never be founded.

After a rare telephone call with his Russian counterpart, General Milley said the drone "probably sank to some significant depths, so any recovery operation from a technical standpoint would be very difficult".

Asked if the collision was deliberate, he replied: “We know that the aggressive behaviour was intentional, we also know it was very unprofessional and very unsafe."

09:35 AM

Germany pledges to help Ukraine get more ammo quickly

Ukraine must be given more ammunition as soon as possible in order to resist Russia's invasion, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday, as he pledged quick EU action.

"It is very important that we quickly supply Ukraine with the necessary munitions," Mr Scholz told the lower house of parliament, promising action at a summit in Brussels next week.

He said member states would "pass measures to ensure even better, continuous supplies".

"And we are prepared to open up our procurement projects to other member states as well," he said.

Ukraine's Western backers warn that Kyiv is facing a critical shortage of howitzer shells as it fires thousands each day in its fight against a grinding Russian offensive.

Kyiv has told the EU it needs 350,000 shells a month to help fight back the Russian assault and allow it to launch its own counter-offensives.

EU countries are currently wrangling over details like who would be responsible for placing the orders and whether they can only buy from European producers.

09:24 AM

Poland dismantles Russian spy ring that had placed hidden cameras on railway routes

Polish counterintelligence has dismantled a Russian spy ring, Poland's defence minister said on Thursday.

"The whole network has been dismantled," Mariusz Blaszczak told Polish public radio PR1. "It was an espionage group... collecting information for those who attacked Ukraine."

"The threat was real," he added, without giving further details.

Poland's interior minister is due to hold a press conference on the alleged spy ring operation at 11 am local time.

Private Polish radio station RMF, citing unnamed sources, said Wednesday that the ABW, Poland's counter-espionage service, had arrested six foreigners working for the Russian secret service and allegedly preparing for sabotage in Poland.

The suspects were reportedly arrested after the discovery of hidden cameras, which were placed on important railway routes and junctions, recording and transmitting data on traffic.

According to RMF, "dozens of devices" of this type were installed, mainly on sections of railways leading to the country's southeast, including near an airport that is one of the main transfer points for Ukraine-bound Western weapons and ammunition.

Authorities are now on high alert and the security of railroads and strategic infrastructure has been reinforced, according to RMF.

08:09 AM

Russia loses almost 1,000 men for each kilometre gained in Bakhmut

Ian Stubbs, a British military advisor, said Russia had lost between 20,000 and 30,000 troops in the attempt to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Speaking at the OSCE in Vienna, he said Russian military leaders had sacrificed military units, mainly mercenaries from the Wagner Group, and squandered strategic resources for small tactical gains.

"Over the past week, we have seen intensive combat as Russia continues its grinding offensive in the Donbas. Russia is suffering extremely heavy casualty rates. Since May last year, between 20 – 30,000 Wagner and regular Russian forces have been killed and wounded in the area around Bakhmut alone – a huge loss of human life for a total territorial advance of approximately just 25km," Mr Stubbs said.

"That is over 800 Russian personnel killed or wounded for each kilometre gained, the vast majority of them Wagner fighters."

Recommended Stories

  • What's known and not about US drone-Russian jet encounter

    When a Russian fighter jet collided with a large U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea, it was a rare but serious incident that triggered a U.S. diplomatic protest and raised concerns about the possibility Russia could recover sensitive technology. U.S. and Russian officials had conflicting accounts of the collision Tuesday between the MQ-9 Reaper drone and the Russian Su-27 fighter jet; each side blamed the other. A Pentagon spokesman raised the possibility that the Defense Department could eventually declassify and release video it has of the collision.

  • US military drone crashes into Black Sea after Russian intercept

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S military MQ-9 surveillance drone crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after being intercepted by Russian fighter jets, in the first such incident since Russia's invasion of Ukraine over a year ago. The Pentagon said that one of the Russian Su-27 jets struck the propeller of the drone, making it inoperable, while Russia's defense ministry blamed "sharp maneuvering" of the unmanned drone for the crash and said that its jets did not make contact. Although no lives were lost, it was a reminder of the risk of direct confrontation between the United States and Russia over Ukraine, which Moscow invaded over a year ago and which Western allies have supported with intelligence and weapons.

  • Ukrainian defenders shoot down "invisible" Russian drone

    Ukrainian defenders have shot down a Russian ZALA drone, which is supposed to be invisible to Ukrainian radio-electronic warfare technology. Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North) Quote: "Soldiers of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi have shot down an enemy ZALA 421-16E2 UAV.

  • Zelenskyy: Russian aggression approaching point at which it could burst

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Ukraine's partners following the 10th Ramstein-format meeting and said that Russian aggression is approaching the point at which it could burst. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "Another meeting has been held in the Ramstein format, the tenth one.

  • Scientists: Largest US reservoirs moving in right direction

    Parts of California are under water, the Rocky Mountains are bracing for more snow, flood warnings are in place in Nevada, and water is being released from some Arizona reservoirs to make room for an expected bountiful spring runoff. All the moisture has helped alleviate dry conditions in many parts of the western U.S. Even major reservoirs on the Colorado River are trending in the right direction. It could be more than a year before the extra moisture has an effect on the shoreline at Lake Mead that straddles Arizona and Nevada.

  • UK, Germany scramble fighters to block Russian jets hours after US drone crash

    The U.K. and Germany scrambled jets to ward off Russian planes near Estonia in their first-ever joint action under the NATO treaty on Tuesday, hours after a U.S. drone was downed.

  • US Air Force unveils 'MUTANT' missile that can twist in air, change direction faster

    The U.S. Air Force has unveiled an innovative design for a new missile system that will allow missiles to bend and change trajectory in the air.

  • A godman wanted for rape in India has unleashed a fictitious Hindu nation on the world

    In 2019, Nithyananda, the head of a Hindu cult, reportedly set up base on a private island near Ecuador, calling it the United States of Kailasa and declaring it a Hindu nation. The self-styled godman did this after disappearing from India, where the 45-year-old is wanted for various alleged criminal offenses, including rape and kidnap.

  • NATO, Russia in high risk aerial cat-and-mouse game

    The loss of a US drone in the Black Sea after an alleged collision with a Russian war plane has exposed the high-risk cat-and-mouse game in European skies between NATO and Russian aircraft.The US on Tuesday accused Russia of forcing down one of its Reaper surveillance drones over the Black Sea through a collision with a Russian Sukhoi-27 war plane.

  • Ukrainian paratroopers destroy Russian tank in enemy assault near Donetsk – video

    Dramatic video has emerged of Ukrainian paratroopers destroying a Russian tank during an assault by invading Russian forces in the Donetsk area.

  • A Russian trainspotter who became obsessed with taking photographs of Putin's 'ghost train' now lives in exile: report

    Trainspotter Mikhail Korotkov has been tracking Putin's secret, armored train since 2011, The Washington Post reported.

  • The Pentagon Suddenly Stopped a Hypersonic Weapons Test at Cape Canaveral

    The test flight of a U.S. hypersonic missile came to a sudden halt when controllers paused the launch at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Newly Unveiled Artemis Moon Suit Is a Giant Leap for NASA

    Dubbed AxEMU, the next generation suit is designed to be safe, flexible, and capable of withstanding the extreme temperatures experienced at the lunar south pole, where two NASA astronauts are expected to land later this decade.

  • No White House visit for Israel's Netanyahu as US concern rises

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Eleven weeks into his third stint as Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to be received at the White House, signaling apparent U.S. unhappiness over the policies of his right-wing government. Most new Israeli leaders had visited the United States or met the president by this point in their premierships, according to a Reuters review of official visits going back to the late 1970s. The White House declined to confirm Netanyahu has yet to be invited.

  • Russia says it will try to retrieve remains of U.S. drone

    The U.S. military said on Tuesday that a Russian fighter jet clipped the propeller of one of its spy drones as it flew over the Black Sea in international air space, causing it to crash. Russia denied being responsible for the crash and said relations with the United States had reached their "lowest point".

  • This Summer Could Be a Scorcher, Lifting Wheat Prices

    Expectations of an unusually hot and dry summer, combined with the impact of the war in Ukraine, will probably send wheat prices surging by about 20% from current levels as early as April, experts say. “Drought will return and hurt spring wheat, not only in the U.S. but also in other places,” says Shawn Hackett, president of Hackett Financial Advisors in Boca Raton, Fla. That, in turn, could lift prices. Risk-tolerant traders should consider buying September-dated futures contracts for hard red spring wheat on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange.

  • Stormy Daniels makes surprise appearance in Manhattan DA's Trump probe

    Daniels' lawyer said she met with prosecutors and "has agreed to make herself available as a witness." The meeting may have been virtual.

  • Russian plane that took out US drone was 'out of control' and flying like it's 'amateur hour,' US official tells PBS

    The US said Russia forced down the MQ-9 drone over international waters. PBS reported a US official saying the Russian jet was flying recklessly.

  • In Iraq, Saddam's ageing superyachts a legacy of excess, war

    Frozen in time for 20 years, two superyachts lie at the confluence of Iraq's Tigris and Euphrates rivers, bearing witness to the false glories of former dictator Saddam Hussein.The interior of the vessel is like a time capsule, bearing all the gilded trimmings typical of the late strongman's vast collection of properties.

  • Several Russian soldiers drown, 2 combat vehicles lost during river crossing drills

    The Russian army seems to have a lot of problems dealing with river crossings, even on its own territory, not even under fire.