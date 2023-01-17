Ukraine boasts that it used a drone to steal a radio from a dead Russian soldier, letting it listen in on enemy plans

A video shared by Ukraine shows the moment its troops picked up a Russian radio that was let behind in К2 54 ОМБр via Facebook

Ukraine said Monday that it was able to use a drone to steal a Russian radio left behind in battle.

A video shows the moment the drone picked up the radio, which was lying next to a dead Russian.

Ukraine said the radio was still working and that it listened in on its enemy's plans for nine days.

Ukraine boasted that it used a drone to steal a working radio from a dead Russian, allowing it to listen in on the enemy's plans for several days.

The moment was captured on video, which was first posted by the K-2 combat unit of the 54th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Monday.

It shows a drone flying over a field marked with artillery craters before reaching the black walkie-talkie in the grass.

The drone then uses a hook device on a string to lift the radio and take it away. As the drone flies back with the radio, an abandoned helmet is seen nearby, not far from an object resembling a body in a trench.

The unit told Insider the video was taken on December 28 last year near the village of Verkhnekamianske in the Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine.

As of Tuesday, the Institue for the Study of War said the location was about 24 miles from Russian-occupied territory.

"We received information from the radio as it was fully intact and working," the unit told Insider in a message.

They were able to listen to Russian communications for nine days, allowing them to plan their next steps, according to Ukrainian politicians and TV personality Serhiy Prytula, who posted the video on Twitter.

Prytula owns a foundation that collects donations to provide the Ukrainian army with high-precision equipment and drones.

The Luhansk region in Ukraine has been under heavy Russian attack in recent weeks.

It is among the four regions that Russia claims to have annexed via heavily-criticized referendums. In reality it does not control vast areas of those four territories, where Ukraine has been pushing back hard.

