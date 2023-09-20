Ukraine’s bold strikes on occupied Crimea aimed at disrupting Russian logistics

Recent explosions in occupied regions of Crimea on Sept. 20 were part of planned security and defense operations conducted by Ukraine, confirmed Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), on national television on Sept. 20.

“Work is underway to address military installations held by the occupiers in temporarily occupied territories, including Crimea. The Armed Forces and the General Staff will soon provide further details,” said Yusov.

When asked for specifics regarding the targets and the effectiveness of these operations, Yusov urged patience, citing the recent influx of news from Crimea.

He noted that all of these operations are part of a comprehensive strategy and deemed them all “effective.” The ultimate objective is the liberation of the peninsula, he noted, with the current focus on undermining Russian positions.

“Crimea continues to serve as a key logistical hub, facilitating the movement of enemy forces and resources to other parts of the front. To disrupt this, various operations are being conducted – at sea, on land, and in the air – and there are more to come,” Yusov added.

