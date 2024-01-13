Ukraine boosts northern border defense by over 60% in recent months, says General Nayev

Ukraine is actively building up its defenses in the north of Ukraine

Ukraine has deployed 63% more equipment on defensive lines along the country’s northern border in recent months, said Serhiy Nayev, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces, on Jan. 12.

Nayev emphasized that, despite periodic Russian attacks in the border zone, the situation in Chernihiv Oblast is under control. There are no large Russian offensive formations there, although the enemy routinely employs artillery, sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and strike drones in the area.

“We are not sitting idle,” Nayev said.

“Defense forces are acting preventively. We are increasing the number and effectiveness of mobile air defense groups and conducting counter-diversionary work. But the main focus is on building defensive lines and creating a powerful system of engineering obstacles.”

Such obstacles include the construction of concrete protective structures, bunkers, and firing positions along the border.

In the future, the military plans to deploy mines in certain sectors of the border, Nayev said. He added that such preparations help to deter a potential attack by at least a battalion of Russian troops.

Similar measures to strengthen the border are being taken in other regions, from Volyn to Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces previously reported that Russia has concentrated around 19,000 soldiers near the border with Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts. However, authorities have not seen indication that the enemy is creating strike groups for an attack on northern Ukraine.

