Ukraine brings back 11 more children from Russia and occupied territories – photo

Ukraine has managed to bring home 11 more Ukrainian children from Russia and temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram

Quote from Lubinets: "Ukrainians were brought back from temporarily occupied territories and Russia with the mediation of the State of Qatar and with the support of UNICEF, as well as assistance from the State Border Guard Service."

Details: Lubinets said that there are six girls, including twin two-year-old sisters, and five boys among the children. The youngest child is 2 years old, the oldest is 16 years old.

Two of the children were met by an ambulance, as one of them could not walk at all.

"Unfortunately, the fate of the children is tragic, as they had to survive the occupation of their hometowns and bombings, and they saw their family members being injured or killed. Russia issued passports for some of them and even found ‘guardians’ [to ‘take care’ of them]," Lubinets stressed.

