Ukraine brings back bodies of 64 fallen defenders

Ukraine managed on 6 October to bring back the bodies of 64 fallen Ukrainian defenders to the territory controlled by Ukraine. The bodies will be handed over to law enforcement and forensic experts to identify them.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote: "Today [6 October – ed.], as a result of repatriation measures, the Ukrainian side managed to bring back the bodies (remains) of 64 deceased Ukrainian defenders to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government."

Details: The bodies (remains) of the deceased occupiers were handed over to the Russian side.

The Coordination Headquarters added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure the proper and safe transportation of the repatriated bodies (remains) of the deceased defenders of Ukraine.

The bodies will be taken to designated state institutions to be handed over to law enforcement officials and forensic experts in order to organise and conduct procedural (investigative) actions and forensic examinations necessary to identify the defenders.

The exchange of bodies was carried out by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and was made possible through cooperation with the joint centre at the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service in Sumy Oblast, the State Border Guard Service, and other offices of Ukraine's security and defence structures, with the participation of ICRC representatives.

