Ukraine brings back four children from Russian occupation, one less than a year old

Four children under the age of 16 have been recovered from the Russian-occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. The youngest is not even a year old.

The Save Ukraine charity reported that the children are out of danger and are at one of its centres.

"The 15th rescue mission is currently underway, and as of today, we have brought 235 children back to Ukraine from Russian-occupied and Russian territory," Save Ukraine noted.

How does Russia abduct Ukrainian children?

Daria Herasymchuk, Commissioner for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation, noted that Russia uses at least six scenarios to abduct young Ukrainians.

They can give children false medical diagnoses "requiring treatment outside the home", kill their parents, remove them from their biological family or separate them while they are in "filtration camps". Moreover, entire children’s residential institutions can be transferred to the Russian Federation.

Previously, Herasymchuk also reported that Ukrainian children are physically punished for disobedience. They can be beaten for refusing to speak Russian or sing the Russian anthem.

As of December 2023, Ukraine had managed to bring back 387 children from Russia. The total number of abductees is 20,000.

