Ukraine brings back soldier's 12-year-old son who lived in occupation for over year and half

A 12-year-old boy, who lived in the occupied Luhansk Oblast for about 18 months, was brought back to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

The boy's mother served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine all this time, said Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

According to Lubinets, from the very first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the boy was trapped in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

On the eve of Russia’s full-scale invasion, he came to his father in Luhansk Oblast for three days, soon after falling into occupation and staying there for about 18 months.

After that, the child was taken to Russia, where he spent four months and even entered a Russian school.

It is noted that his mother could not pick up her son on her own since she serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so she turned to the Ombudsman.

"The Ombudsman's Office has worked out a way to bring them back, taking care of logistics, security and other issues," wrote Dmytro Lubinets.

He called on everyone who knows at least something about Ukrainian children forcibly displaced or deported by Russia to contact the institution.

Earlier, it was reported that 10-year-old Varvara and 6-year-old Renat reunited with their mother for the first time after the Russian captivity.

