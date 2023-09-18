Ukraine brings back two children from occupied territory

Two brothers, 13-year old Kyrylo and four year old Serhii, who were held in the temporarily occupied territories, have been brought back to Ukraine.

Their mother turned to the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights with a request to help bring the children back to Ukraine-controlled territory, as reported by Human Right Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets.

The published photos of the children were taken in the Children's Rights Centre in Ukraine.

Kyrylo painted a Ukrainian flag on a whiteboard, saying that he loves his country.

His little brother Serhii spends his time playing with toys, mainly with cars.

FOUR-YEAR-OLD SERHII PLAYING WITH A TOY

"IN CASE YOUR RIGHTS OR YOUR CHILD’S RIGHTS ARE VIOLATED, YOU CAN TURN TO THE OFFICE OF HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSIONER," – LUBINETS ADDED.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine brought back three children that Russians had taken to a camp in the Russian city of Gelendzhik.

