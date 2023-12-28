Ukraine bus market sees major growth, Turkey could dominate half the market in 2024

The new bus market in Ukraine (excluding minibuses) grew by 62% in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching a total of 940 vehicles, reported Vadym Shkarupin, Director of Etalon Auto trading house on Dec. 27.

Most sales were dominated by Ataman buses, produced by Cherkasy Bus Company, with 450 vehicles, accounting for 48% of the market. Etalon was second with the sale of 300 buses (32%), and ZAZ ranked third with 115 buses (12%).

Turkish manufacturers Otocar and Temsa each sold about 20 vehicles, capturing 2% of the market, followed by Ukrainian Bogdan with 15 buses. Other manufacturers collectively sold 20 buses.

Sales of Ataman buses increased by 66% compared to 2022, Etalon's sales rose by 55%, and ZAZ's by 1.9 times.

“Despite seemingly unimpressive sales of Turkish Temsa, the growth dynamic is 1,000%,” said Shkarupin. “If this trend continues next year, Temsa could capture half of the market.”

Most of vehicles on the market are classified as small buses, considering that 70% of all sold buses are school buses.

“The market structure has remained unchanged for many years,” said Shkarupin. “90% are state procurements, including 70% of school buses, and the rest are public buses. 10% of the market constitutes commercial purchases.”

Shkarupin estimated that the secondary bus market grew by 43%.

“According to our calculations, purchases of used buses exceed 700 units,” said Shkarupin. “Thus, in the overall market structure, about 55% are new buses, and about 45% are old ones.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine