Ukraine calls an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Russian missile attacks

Ukraine and a coalition of other countries have submitted a request to hold an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the massive strike by the Russians on December 29th, according to Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

He did not disclose other details.

"Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requested that the Ecuadorian Presidency convene an urgent UNSC meeting to address Russia’s missile and drone attack against Ukraine, which resulted in multiple civilian casualties and heavy destruction of civilian infrastructure.," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From the evening of December 28, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with drones, and from the night of December 29 with missiles. Explosions rang out in many larger cities, such as Kyiv and Dnipro, and smaller ones, such as Konotop.

As a result of the Russian attack, 31 people died, and another 160 were injured.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that air defense forces shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 Shahed drones.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine