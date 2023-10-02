Ukraine calls on EU to join grain initiative without Russia's participation

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on EU foreign ministers at an informal meeting to join in ensuring the operation of the grain initiative which Kyiv is continuing without Russia's involvement.

Source: Kuleba at the final press conference of the meeting, reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba pointed out that after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine created an alternative route from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports that passes through the territorial waters of NATO member states.

He added that the corridor’s successful operation confirms that Ukraine can ensure grain exports without Russian guarantees.

Quote: "We can manage perfectly well without them, as we did before the full-scale invasion."

Background:

Ukraine opened registration for merchant ships and their owners to use temporary routes to and from Odesa ports after Russia unilaterally withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The first vessel to make use of the Ukrainian Black Sea corridor after Russia's withdrawal from the Grain Initiative arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye, on 18 August.

It was reported in September that Ukraine had started using Croatian ports to transport grain. The agriculture ministers of Poland and Lithuania will meet on Tuesday, according to media reports, to discuss cooperation regarding the transit of Ukrainian grain.

