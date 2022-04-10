  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kyiv keeps pressure on West to do more as battle looms in Ukraine's east

Elizabeth Piper and Zohra Bensemra
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany

By Elizabeth Piper and Zohra Bensemra

KYIV/BUZOVA, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday it was seeking another round of European Union sanctions against Moscow and more military aid from its allies as it braces for a major Russian offensive in the east of the country.

Russia has failed to take any major cities since it launched its invasion on Feb. 24 but Ukraine says it has been gathering its forces in the east for a major assault and has urged people to flee.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter he had spoken on the phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about additional sanctions as well as more defence and financial support for his country. Zelenskiy also discussed with Ukrainian officials Kyiv's proposals for a new package of EU sanctions, his office said.

In a video address late on Saturday, Zelenskiy renewed his appeal for a total ban on Russian energy products and more weapons for Ukraine.

The EU on Friday banned Russian coal imports among other products, but has yet to touch oil and gas imports from Russia.

Mounting civilian casualties have triggered widespread international condemnation and new sanctions, in particular over hundreds of deaths in the town of Bucha, to the northwest of Kyiv that until just over a week ago was occupied by Russian forces.

A grave with at least two civilian bodies has been found in Buzova village near Kyiv, a Ukrainian official said, the latest such reported discovery since the Russian withdrawal from areas north of the capital.

Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova, earlier spoke of dozens of bodies when talking to Ukrainian television.

"Right now, as we are speaking, we are digging out two bodies of villagers, who were killed," Didych told Reuters by telephone.

"There are other people who we cannot find. They could be in different places, but this doesn't lessen the pain of the loss of loved ones."

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.

Moscow has rejected accusations of war crimes by Ukraine and Western countries. It has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its southern neighbour. Ukraine and Western nations have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for war.

Russia is seeking to establish a land corridor from Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and the eastern Donbas region that is partly held by Moscow-backed separatists, Britain's defence ministry has said.

Satellite images released by private U.S. firm Maxar dated April 8 showed armoured vehicles and trucks in a military convoy moving south toward Donbas through a town some 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Kharkiv.

Some cities in the east are under heavy shelling with tens of thousands of people unable to evacuate.

Visits in recent days by top EU officials, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who brought pledges of more military and financial aid and new sanctions, showed a return to some degree of normality for the capital.

NINE TRAINS

But in the east, calls by Ukrainian officials for civilians to flee gained more urgency after a missile strike hit a train station on Friday in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region that was full of people trying to leave.

Ukrainian officials said more than 50 people were killed.

Russia has denied responsibility, saying the missiles used in the attack were only used by Ukraine's military. The United States says it believes Russian forces were responsible.

Reuters was unable to verify the details of attack.

Residents of the region of Luhansk would have nine trains on Sunday to get out on, the region's governor, Serhiy Gaidai, wrote on the Telegram message service.

In a Palm Sunday homily, Pope Francis called for an Easter truce in Ukraine, and in an apparent reference to Russia, questioned the value of planting a victory flag "on a heap of rubble".

Russia's invasion has forced about a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes, turned cities into rubble and killed or injured thousands.

On the battlefield, the Ukrainian defence ministry said on Sunday its armed forces used the British-made Starstreak MANPAD missiles for the first time and destroyed a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle Orlan-10.

The Russian defence ministry said it had destroyed the launching pads for Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems at the Chuhuiv aerodrome and near the village of Starobogdanovka in the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine.

Reuters was unable to verify those reports.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Michael Perry and Tomasz Janowski; Editing by Robert Birsel and Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian officials: 67 buried in Bucha mass grave

    Ukrainian authorities exhumed 67 bodies from a mass grave near a church in Bucha, a northern Kyiv suburb (April 8)

  • U.S. schools ban over 1,000 book titles, report finds

    More than a thousand book titles, most addressing racism and LGBTQ issues, have been banned from U.S. classrooms and school libraries in the last nine months, many under pressure from conservative parents and officials, the writers' organization PEN America said on Thursday.

  • On Palm Sunday, pope calls for Easter truce in Ukraine

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce in Ukraine, and in an apparent reference to Russia, questioned the value of planting a victory flag "on a heap of rubble". Francis spoke at the end of a Palm Sunday service for about 50,000 people in St. Peter's Square, the first time since 2019 that the public was allowed to attend following two years of scaled back services because of COVID-19 restrictions. Let An Easter truce start.

  • Pope Francis calls for an Easter truce in Ukraine

    Pope Francis opened Holy Week Sunday with a call for an Easter truce in Ukraine to make room for a negotiated peace, highlighting the need for leaders to “make some sacrifices for the good of the people.” Francis did not refer directly to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the reference was clear, and he has repeatedly denounced the war and the suffering brought to innocent civilians. During the traditional Sunday blessing following Palm Sunday Mass, the pontiff said leaders should be “willing to make some sacrifices for the good of the people.”

  • Analysis: War, economy could weaken Putin's place as leader

    With the Russian military in retreat from around Kyiv and facing condemnation for brutal tactics, harsh political repression at home and the economy buffeted by Western sanctions, adversaries and allies alike are raising the same question about President Vladimir Putin: Can he hold onto power? After 22 years in power, Putin has built a powerful phalanx of loyalists who surround him, both in the Russian military and the secret services. This edifice of protection, the vast wealth Putin controls and the lack of any significant history of palace coups in Russia make either of the obvious means of removing Putin — a military mutiny or a mass popular “color” revolution — almost inconceivable right now.

  • Pressure mounts on Rishi Sunak as he admits he held a US green card while Chancellor

    Rishi Sunak is facing fresh questions after it emerged he held a US green card and paid tax in America for his first 18 months as Chancellor.

  • Putin doesn't want you to believe these photos. They show weeping Bucha residents seeing the bodies of their loved ones pulled from yet another mass grave

    People in Bucha, Ukraine, watched as bodies were pulled from another mass grave, more evidence of a massacre there.

  • Senator urges Democrats to ‘scream from the rooftops’ against Republicans

    Brian Schatz from Hawaii, who denounced Josh Hawley on the Senate floor over Ukraine, tells own side to make more noise Brian Schatz said: ‘We have to scream from the rooftops, because this is a battle for the free world now.’ Photograph: Andrew Harnik/EPA Democrats need to make more noise when taking on Republicans, a US senator said, after angry remarks on the Senate floor in which he denounced the Missouri senator Josh Hawley for delaying Pentagon appointments and voting against aid to Ukrain

  • All the Things You’re Missing About Putin’s War

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThey say the word “disinformation” originally comes from the Russian word dezinformatsiya. Fitting, since Russia is one of the greatest sources of disinformation and its invasion of Ukraine is now one of the greatest sources of propaganda, fake news and lies. To paraphrase an old saying, there now seems to be three sides to every aspect of the war: Russia’s, Ukraine’s, and the truth.When I was recently on the Ukrainian border, I spent

  • Virginia Beach ushers in college students during busy weekend

    College Beach Weekend got off to a slow start after a quiet Friday night at the beach, but by Saturday afternoon, Atlantic Avenue’s sidewalks were filling up with clusters of college students eager for fun. Phil Loud, 18, an Old Dominion University student, drove to the Oceanfront with friends to enjoy the beach. “They said it was jumping this weekend. We said, ‘Why not?’,” he said. His friend ...

  • Crumbling homeless shelter eager to move into new home

    Crumbling homeless shelter eager to move into new home

  • Zelensky predicts 'hard battle' as Russian forces shift east

    Zelensky predicts 'hard battle' as Russian forces shift east

  • Ukrainian forensic investigators start exhuming bodies from Bucha mass grave

    BUCHA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Forensic investigators began exhuming a mass grave in Bucha on Friday, wrapping in black plastic and laying out the bodies of civilians who officials say were killed while Russian troops occupied the town just northwest of Kyiv. Ruslan Kravchenko, from the prosecutor's office in Bucha, said they had exhumed 20 bodies, 18 of whom had firearms and shrapnel wounds. The Kremlin said on Tuesday that allegations that Russian forces had executed civilians in Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

  • Phillies' Mickey Moniak says injury won't hold him back

    Mickey Moniak knew something wasn't right when he picked up a bat and started working it in his hands Thursday afternoon. By Jim Salisbury

  • Masters: Bubba Watson unfurls a second magnificent shot from the woods

    Ten years to the day after his famous Masters-winning shot, Bubba Watson unfurled more brilliance from the trees.

  • Opinion: How does the COVID-19 pandemic end? History and biology help provide the answer.

    Emergency room doctor: Let's stop letting social media companies monetize our differences. Let us study this fascinating, new phenomenon.

  • Homers, Joseph King's gem lead California baseball to 6-3 win over Washington

    Dom Souto, Nathan Martorella and Keshawn Ogans all homered and Joseph King allowed one run across eight innings as California topped Washington 6-3 in Berkeley to even the three-game series.

  • Ukraine digs in to fight Russia's looming eastern offensive

    Ukrainian forces dug in and Russia's military lined up more firepower Sunday ahead of an expected showdown in eastern Ukraine that could become a decisive period in a war that has flattened cities, killed untold thousands and isolated Moscow economically and politically. Experts say a full-scale offensive in the east could start within days, though questions remained about the ability of Russia's depleted and demoralized forces to conquer much ground after Ukraine's inspired defenders repelled their push to capture the capital, Kyiv. Britain’s Defense Ministry reported Sunday that Russia’s armed forces were trying to compensate for mounting casualties by boosting troop numbers with personnel who had been discharged from service since 2012.

  • Donald Trump Jr. texted Mark Meadows ideas on how to overturn the 2020 election: report

    The messages are in the possession of the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, CNN reported.

  • Here are Russia’s alleged war crimes in the Ukraine invasion

    Russia is under international fire over alleged war crimes committed during its invasion of Ukraine. Days after the war began, the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into alleged war crimes by Russia. And this week, as Russian troops left communities around Kyiv, photos and videos of civilians dead in the streets — seemingly targeted…