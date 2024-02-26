Ukraine calls on Poland to punish those responsible for spilling Ukrainian grain

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has urged Poland to find and punish those responsible for the spilling of Ukrainian grain at the border. The Ukrainian Embassy is already working with the Polish police on this matter.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure,​​ as reported by Reuters

Details: About 160 tonnes of Ukrainian grain was destroyed at the Polish railway station amid Polish protests, the agency writes.

Quote: "Those who have damaged Ukrainian grain must be found, neutralized, and punished. Two friendly civilized European states are interested in this," Kubrakov wrote on Twitter (X).

According to him, the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland is collaborating with Polish police to identify and prosecute those responsible for the scattering of Ukrainian grain near Bydgoszcz.

Background:

A Ukrainian freight car carrying beans was damaged at around 09:00 on 24 February at the Polish Dorohusk railway station.

On the night of 24-25 February in Poland, Ukrainian grain exports suffered the most extensive damage since the beginning of the farmer protests, with the attackers damaging 160 tonnes of Ukrainian grain.

Support UP or become our patron!