Ukraine capital preparing evacuation centers for possible nuclear strike

281
Julia Mueller
·1 min read

Ukraine is readying evacuation centers in its capital city of Kyiv in preparation for a potential nuclear attack following warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country would take every necessary action to claim victory.

Putin recently threatened that Russia would not hesitate to deploy nuclear weapons against what he called “a threat to the territorial integrity of our country.”

The preparations come following Russia’s escalatory move in the war to annex parts of occupied Ukraine following referenda in each of the areas. The votes were viewed by a large swath of the international community as illegitimate and Ukraine’s allies, including the U.S., condemned Russian annexation.

The City Council of Kyiv says evacuation centers are being equipped with potassium iodine pills, which can help against radiation absorption, in the event of a nuclear strike on the capital.

Putin, in making his nuclear threats, appeared to hit back at comments like those from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who earlier this year dismissed nuclear threats as a bluff.

“This is not a bluff. And those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the weathervane can turn and point towards them,” the Russian president said in a televised address.

Zelensky and the international community have been on high alert over the potential of nuclear attack or accident during the Russia-Ukraine war, now more than seven months on.

Russian forces took the area around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the largest such plant in Europe, early in the conflict. The risks posed by nearby fighting and the sustained military presence at Zaporizhzhya, which is still run by Ukrainian workers, have caused international concern.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Putin's warnings explained

    President Vladimir Putin, who rules the world's biggest nuclear power, has repeatedly cautioned the West that any attack on Russia could provoke a nuclear response. Will Putin use nuclear weapons, how many such weapons does he command and how might the United States and the U.S.-led NATO military alliance respond? Much depends on how Putin perceives the threat to the Russian state and his rule.

  • Residents of major cities in Luhansk Oblast need to evacuate due to Ukrainian army's counteroffensive

    TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 13:34 Residents of big cities in Luhansk Oblast will soon be asked to evacuate ahead of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; it's best for them not to spend the upcoming winter in large cities, Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, announced.

  • Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council on intensification of nuclear news: Information terrorism from Russia

    ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 14:53 The Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) emphasises that Russia will continue to intensify nuclear blackmail, so there is a high probability of all kinds of provocations on its part.

  • Pentagon sending Excalibur guided artillery, more HIMARS to Ukraine

    US officials had avoided publicly acknowledging sending Excalibur, co-developed by Raytheon Missiles and Defense and BAE Systems Bofor of Sweden.

  • Will Russia use nuclear weapons?

    STORY: Will Russia use nuclear weapons?President Vladimir Putin has warned he’s ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia amid the war in Ukraine. Putin cautioned it was no bluff. And the U.S. and NATO are taking him seriously.U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan - Edit 9223 “I've been clear myself, President Biden has been clear, our administration has been clear that there is a risk, given all of the loose talk and the nuclear sabre rattling by Putin, that he would consider this. And we've been equally clear about what the consequences would be. We have communicated that directly to the Russians.”Nuclear threatMoscow’s nuclear doctrine allows for a strike after, quote, "aggression against the Russian Federation with conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is threatened."By claiming 18% of Ukraine as part of Russia, the threat increased, as the Kremlin could cast any attack on those territories as an attack on Russia itself.Some British newspaper reports suggest Putin may already be planning a nuclear test on Ukraine's border. The Kremlin dismissed that as, quote, "nuclear rhetoric."Atomic arsenalPutin controls the world's largest nuclear arsenal, including a new generation of hypersonic weapons and smaller tactical nuclear weapons. Russia has 5,977 nuclear warheads, the U.S. has 5,428, China has 350, France has 290 and the United Kingdom has 225, according to the Federation of American Scientists.Strike optionsTactical nuclear weapons, usually a nuclear device used on the battlefield, have much smaller explosive power than the strategic nuclear warheads. They could be launched by sea, air or land - though their effectiveness is a matter of debate among military experts.Alternatively a weapon could be detonated over a remote, unpopulated area or a body of water, like the Black Sea, as a chilling demonstration of intent.Radioactive fallout would be limited to around half a mile. Western response"America's fully prepared to defend every single inch of NATO territory, every single inch. So, Mr Putin don't misunderstand what I'm saying. Every single inch."NATO and the U.S. have not detailed publicly how they would respond to a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine, but Washington says it's spelled out to Moscow the "catastrophic consequences" that would follow.Options include a non-military response, a conventional military response throwing Washington or NATO into a direct war with Moscow, or a nuclear strike risking serious and immediate escalation. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg."Our message is that any use of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable, it will totally change the nature of the conflict, and Russia must know that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought." edit: 8362

  • When many expected him to leave, Elijah Collins stuck it out at Michigan State. Now his persistence is paying off.

    Elijah Collins eschewed the transfer portal. Now he's worked himself right back into the picture at running back for the Spartans.

  • US set to impose more trade restrictions on Chinese AI and supercomputer companies

    The White House is set to unveil rules that would further restrict access to advanced computing technology in China that could be used by its military.

  • Russian occupation forces apparently executed an elderly Ukrainian man who relatives say was just out collecting pinecones, watchdog reports

    Belkis Willie, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, said such "brutal killings" were a window into life for those "who lived under Russian occupation."

  • Elon Musk Has a Dire Warning About Russia-Ukraine War

    Tesla CEO has proposed a controversial peace plan but explained that it aims to avoid an apocalyptic situation.

  • Saudi Aramco says the world is totally misreading the oil market and too focused on 'short-term economics'

    The world's biggest crude producer said the oil market is focused "on short-term economics rather than supply fundamentals."

  • Investors are dismissing — or maybe even welcoming — signs of cracks in the global financial system. Here’s what’s at stake.

    Recent dislocations are drawing comparisons to the early days of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.

  • Dow finishes 825 points higher as stocks post strongest start to a quarter since 1938

    The S&P 500 and the Dow finish sharply higher on Tuesday, clinching their largest two-day percentage-point gains since April 7, 2020, while the S 500 also saw its biggest single-day increase since May 18, 2020.

  • Walkie, Russian Rapper Who Opposed War in Ukraine, Dies of Suicide at 27 After Being Drafted

    "If you are watching this video, then I am no longer alive. I can't take the sin of murder on my soul and I don't want to. I am not ready to kill for any ideals."

  • Taiwan is looking for a way to defend its leaders from 'decapitation' as China's military veers closer to the island

    The problem with preparing for a decapitation strike is that there is a thin line between prudence and paranoia.

  • Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India - Nikkei

    Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats headphones in India and hopes to eventually produce AirPods in the country as well, the report said, citing sources. Luxshare Precision Industry, a Chinese supplier to the iPhone maker, and its units also plan to help Apple make AirPods in India, according to the report. However, Luxshare is focusing more on its Vietnamese AirPods operations for now and could be slower than its competitors in starting meaningful production of Apple products in India, the Nikkei newspaper said.

  • Siberian-based Russian Guards being deployed in Ukraine General Staff report

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 07:34 The command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation has deployed Russian Guards [also known as Rosgvardiya - ed.] from the Siberian Military District in Ukraine.

  • Pro-Russian groups raised nearly $400,000 in cryptocurrency to fund Moscow's war with Ukraine and evade US sanctions, report says

    The groups used Telegram to raise funds in cryptocurrencies to purchase equipment like drones and radios for the Russian military.

  • China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body. Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile farther than ever before on Tuesday, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning for residents there to take cover.

  • Putin ally compares Nord Stream sabotage to CIA-backed attacks of 1980s

    One of President Vladimir Putin's top allies said on Wednesday that the sabotage of the Nord Stream offshore gas pipelines resembled the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency-backed attacks on oil infrastructure in Nicaragua in 1983. Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines, which run from Russia to Germany on the bed of the Baltic Sea, were ruptured last month in what Moscow said was an act of "international terrorism". President Vladimir Putin on Friday blamed the United States and its allies for blowing up the undersea Nord Stream pipelines, allegations rejected by Washington.

  • Prince Joachim of Denmark Says He Hasn't Spoken to Queen Margrethe Since She Stripped His Kids' Titles

    Prince Joachim and Princess Marie say they haven't connected with the Queen, Crown Prince Frederik or Crown Princess Mary following the announcement