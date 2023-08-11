Ukraine has captured so many weapons that Russia is 'competing with Western countries' to supply it with arms, Ukrainian colonel says

A Ukrainian soldier standing atop an abandoned Russian tank in eastern Ukraine in September 2022. JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine has recovered a vast array of Russian military equipment and is putting it to use.

That includes 800 pieces of artillery, tanks, and other vehicles, Deutsche Welle reported.

But experts said there are limits to how well Ukraine can make use of the equipment.

Ukraine is turning hundreds of pieces of military equipment captured from Russia back on the invading forces, according to a new report.

Ukraine has scooped up more than 800 Russian artillery systems, armored vehicles, and other weaponry since the start of the war, including 300 tanks, according to Deutsche Welle.

Those have then been repaired where necessary, examined for crucial military-tech information, and often put back on the battlefield — to be pointed directly back at their former owners, the outlet said.

Among the weapons captured are Russia's prized modernized T-72 tanks, it said, while many items, including Grad rocket launcher systems, fell into Ukrainian hands during last fall's stunning counteroffensive in the north and east of the country, sources told the outlet.

"Russia is competing with Western countries to supply weapons to Ukraine," Colonel Oleksandr Saruba told Deutsche Welle.

According to the German outlet, Saluba works for the Ukrainian military center that receives and analyzes captured weaponry.

Ukraine has been making use of captured weapons and armor since the outset of the war — in March 2022 it announced that it had captured 24 Uragan missiles and had aimed them back at the enemy.

According to Deutsche Welle, the captured technology is useful in another way.

Probing them provides information on where Russia is receiving its high-tech parts from, which could guide future sanctions.

But there are significant battlefield limitations to the usefulness of some modern equipment taken from Russian hands, Russian-military analyst Michael Kofman said in March.

Despite the constant work of Ukrainian repair shops, some captured vehicles use modern parts that aren't manufactured in Ukraine, which still relies heavily on Soviet-era tanks.

Ukrainians "don't have the parts that keep a lot of these running," Kofman said at a Carnegie Endowment event, adding: "So, on paper, you may capture a lot of vehicles, but you don't have the engines, you don't have the transmissions, you don't have the parts to keep them going."

Tanks also receive a disproportionate amount of attention compared to Ukraine's other artillery and ammunition needs, Kofman said.

In July, Ukraine's top general, Valery Zaluzhny, told The Washington Post that miles of minefields are hampering the advance of tanks during the country's grueling counteroffensive.

This has caused the loss of a sizable chunk of the Western-supplied vehicles Ukraine has deployed, leading to a shift in tactics, according to multiple reports.

Ukraine has had to resort to pummelling Russian forces behind the front line with artillery and then painstakingly following up on foot, rather than leading the charge with tanks, the reports said.

