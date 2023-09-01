Ukraine captures 19 Russian soldiers without a shot fired — video

Working together with a pair of snipers, Ukrainian troops managed to capture 19 Russian soldiers in Luhansk Oblast, as seen in a video Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces posted on Telegram on Sept. 1.

The enemy combatants were captured without firing a single shot by two snipers from Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Special Forces Regiment, assisted by an infantry unit, the report says.

Read also: Ukraine captures deserter fighting for Russians, he faces life sentence

The first two Russians were captured while scouting positions in no man’s land near Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast. They provided information about their identities, places of origin, rotation schedule, and disclosed their mission objectives during preliminary interrogation. This information helped Ukrainian forces to capture 19 Russian troops and secure new positions near the village.

“They [the sniper pair] noticed two [Russians] digging in,” a Ukrainian military service member explains in the video.

Read also: Ukrainian soldiers remove terrorist ‘Z’ patch from soldier after capture of Major Tomov’s combat unit – dramatic video

“They captured them, questioned, moved on with the group, and captured more. Then our infantry moved in and secured their positions, while [Russians] kept coming towards them until they realized that their people were going out and not coming back.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine