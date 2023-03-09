Ukraine’s central bank expects two-stage program with IMF

The IMF is negotiating a new program for Ukraine

“We expect that the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) will be clearly structured into two stages, military and post-war, and will last four years,” reads the report.

The program will be based on the continuation of Ukraine’s European integration, especially in bringing national legislation in line with EU standards and regulations.

Ukraine’s obligations will relate to monetary policy, budgeting, tax policy, effective functioning of the domestic debt market, and ensuring price and financial stability.

Representatives from the IMF and Ukraine began discussions on March 8. The Ukrainian delegation includes representatives from the National Bank, Finance Ministry, and other agencies.

