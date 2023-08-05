Ukraine’s central bank improves economic growth forecast for 2023

Economic recovery will accelerate after security risks decrease.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has revised its projection for Ukraine’s real GDP growth this year, having improved its forecast for the whole of 2023, the NBU said in its quarterly inflation report on Aug. 3.

The NBU expects Ukraine's real GDP to grow by 2.9% by the end of 2023 (up from 2.0% in the April report).

This change is attributed to the resilience of households and businesses in the face of war challenges, a more rapid recovery of domestic demand, and an upward revision of harvest estimates.

Economic recovery will accelerate after security risks decrease – projected at 3.5% in 2024 and 6.8% in 2025. "This will be favored by the restoration of export logistics in the Black Sea, an improvement in business and consumer sentiments, and the expansionary fiscal policy," the report said.

However, the GDP growth forecast for Ukraine in 2024 has been downgraded compared to the previous projection due to an extended period of high security risks.

"The economy will continue to remain below its potential level," the NBU said.

Among the causes behind this situation are relatively slow paces of labor market recovery, restoration of production capacities, and return of exporters to lost markets. "Economic revival will contribute to a gradual increase in employment and labor income," the NBU said.

Previously, it was reported that the NBU had significantly improved its macroeconomic forecast for 2023 – having revised expectations for inflation levels and GDP growth.

