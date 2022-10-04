Ukraine Central Banker Quits, Adding to War’s Economic Turmoil

Volodymyr Verbyany and Daryna Krasnolutska
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko unexpectedly resigned, citing health reasons as the country battles to fend off Russia’s invasion and stabilize an economy devastated by war.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shevchenko submitted his resignation letter to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to a statement posted on the central bank’s website on Tuesday. His departure is subject to approval by parliament. Once the assembly approves it, his first deputy, Kateryna Rozhkova, will take over as the acting governor, according to the bank’s press office.

“Due to health-related reasons, which I cannot continue to ignore, I made a difficult decision for myself,” Shevchenko said in the statement.

Until his resignation is processed, Shevchenko said that the central bank board will “continue to perform its functions and manage the activities of the National Bank in its current composition.”

His departure comes as International Monetary Fund officials prepare to visit Ukraine to assess its financial needs.

“It’s not a tragedy for the National Bank of Ukraine, as Shevchenko hasn’t proven himself in this post, though it’s worth paying tribute to him for not yielding the central bank’s independence,” said Oleksandr Parashchiy, research director at Kyiv-based Concorde Capital.

A new governor may be appointed quickly given the president’s backing in parliament, he said.

The central bank hiked interest rates to 25% in June, citing the “shift in the fundamental parameters” of the country’s economy during the war. It also had to devalue the hryvnia, calling it a 25% correction, in July to protect its foreign-currency reserves.

The bank has flagged a pause in monetary tightening until at least the second quarter of 2024 as long as the impact of war on the economy doesn’t deviate from their expectations.

Ukraine was forced to ask investors to defer all payments due under its sovereign eurobonds for a period of 24 months and to amend the payment terms on its GDP-linked securities.

The 49-year-old Shevchenko led the central bank since July 2020 and was criticized by Zelenskiy and the IMF in the early days of his tenure after loss of key staff from the central bank. The barbs eased after Russia invaded on Feb. 24, as the monetary authority has played a key role in supporting the wartime economy.

His predecessor, Yakiv Smoliy, also unexpectedly quit in the middle of 2020, citing political pressure to lower interest rates.

(Updates with actions taken by central bank during war from fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Pimco Says Bond Returns Look ‘Compelling’ Given Rise in Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co. thinks it’s now time to start buying debt.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes TollThe fixed-income specialist, whose managers oversee around $1.8 trillio

  • US announces new $625M security package for Ukraine

    The U.S. announced plans on Tuesday to provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country’s military gain momentum in its war with Russia. President Joe Biden provided details on the latest package, which includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, artillery systems ammunition, and armored vehicles, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The U.S. and Ukraine leaders spoke as Russia’s upper house of parliament on Tuesday formally approved the annexation of swaths of Ukrainian territory following referendums that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent.

  • Musk Proposes to Buy Twitter for Original Price of $54.20 a Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is proposing to buy Twitter Inc. for the original offer price of $54.20 a share, potentially avoiding a courtroom fight over one of the most contentious acquisitions in recent history. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Optio

  • Russian occupation forces apparently executed an elderly Ukrainian man who relatives say was just out collecting pinecones, watchdog reports

    Belkis Willie, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, said such "brutal killings" were a window into life for those "who lived under Russian occupation."

  • Pilots at Lufthansa's Eurowings plan strike on Oct 6 after talks fail

    Pilots at Lufthansa's budget airline Eurowings plan to go on a one-day strike on Oct. 6 after 10 rounds of talks failed, pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Tuesday. VC wants Eurowings to ease pilots' workloads by, for example, cutting the amount of time a pilot would have to be on duty or increasing their rest periods, it said in a statement. "It is not enough to sit at the negotiating table - you also have to be willing to find a solution and not present counter-demands as an offer," said VC head Marcel Groels.

  • Bitcoin Investment Firm NYDIG Raised $720M for Digital Asset Fund, CEO Gutmann Departs

    Bitcoin investment company NYDIG raised $720 million for its institutional digital asset fund a few days before its CEO Robert Gutmann said he was leaving the company. NYDIG raised the funds from 59 investors at an average contribution of $12 million, the firm said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week.

  • Explainer-Why are fuel prices rising again in some U.S. regions?

    After a tumultuous year, U.S. gasoline prices have been steadily falling from peaks reached in June due to high demand and tight global refining supply. Although 60% of U.S. states saw gasoline prices fall week on week, the national average gas price increased by about 7 cents per gallon in the same period, according to data from the American Automotive Association. Last week top White House officials met with oil executives to discuss Hurricane Ian and low gasoline inventories as President Joe Biden warned the industry not to price-gouge consumers.

  • Italy's Meloni speaks to Zelenskiy, offers full support for Ukraine

    Giorgia Meloni, set to become Italy's next prime minister, promised "her full support" for Ukraine on Tuesday in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, her Brothers of Italy party said. In one of her first calls with a foreign leader since winning an election last week, Meloni "underlined her commitment to every diplomatic effort useful for ending the conflict" with Russia, the party statement said. It added that Zelenskiy had invited her to visit Kyiv as soon as possible and had expressed his gratitude for the arms that Italy had sent Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

  • UK Officials Fear Fed Rate Hikes Will Wipe Out Truss Growth Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes TollLiz Truss’s government is worried that persistent high US interest rates could cancel out the benefits of her program of deregulation and low taxes as she at

  • Ukraine pensioner defies Russian occupation

    STORY: More than 50 years after gangrene left Hryhoriy Yanchenko without legs and fingers. He’s showing his fighting spirit remains intact by joining the Ukrainian resistance in occupied Kherson. These videos shared on social media in June show the 75 year old driving his mobility cart through the city, playing the Ukrainian anthem and collecting donations for soldiers. He wears a blue-striped jersey and sky-blue beret from the Soviet paratroop unit in which he served. Reuters was able to verify the location of the videos, but not the date they were filmed. "Every day at 9 am I left on my wheelchair and every day I felt as if I was on a minefield. You go somewhere and may never come back home. But I just felt like a Ukrainian, felt like a patriot of sorts." Yanchenko served in the Soviet airborne forces in the 1960s and has been trying to support Ukrainian soldiers since 2014, first organizing a benefit concert and then collecting food and other supplies. In the last six months, Yanchenko said he’s raised more than $16,000. The money has been used by a Ukrainian group to buy sniper scopes, rifle accessories and clothing. Some of the money was even donated by Russian soldiers, Yanchenko says with a laugh. But after being confronted by a member of Russia’s internal security service, Yanchenko knew it was time to leave Kherson, his home for 57 years. He hid for three days with a friend before making a pre-dawn crossing of the Dnipro River. "You understand, I am 75 years old. I was scared that if they found my phone, or laptop, or saw something of the sort, I wouldn’t be able to take these challenges at this age. This is all… very, very frightening." Yanchenko is now in Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia where he continues to collect donations.

  • Bettors expect Rams to snap regular-season losing streak against 49ers on Monday night

    The Niners are favored at home, but the public is going the other way.

  • Europe ‘at epicentre’ of global manufacturing slump as costs soar

    Europe is at the epicentre of a global manufacturing slump, according to a closely watched survey that showed the bloc's two biggest economies are struggling to remain competitive.

  • U.S. inspections of China corporate audits at 'very early stage,' PwC says

    U.S. regulatory inspections of audits of Chinese companies listed in the United States have begun and it could be months before the conclusions are known, PwC Global Chairman Bob Moritz said. A China-U.S. agreement in August allows U.S. regulators, for the first time, to inspect China-based accounting firms that audit New York-listed companies to help resolve a dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges.

  • Pressure on Germany as energy crunch revives EU divisions over joint debt

    Two top European Union officials on Tuesday called for joint borrowing to help the 27-nation bloc navigate the energy crunch together, after Germany faced criticism for going its own way with huge subsidies its peers could never afford. The energy price crisis - aggravated by Russia slashing gas supplies to the EU following Western sanctions over Moscow's war against Ukraine - is threatening recession in Europe as it recovers from the COVID pandemic. Scrambling to respond, EU leaders are set to ask the bloc's executive arm on Friday to work out how to tackle soaring inflation through a cap on gas prices, funded by joint borrowing.

  • Tua Tagovailoa investigation includes, among other things, whether the doctors watched the video

    Not much is being said about the specifics of the investigation regarding the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to re-enter the September 25 game between Buffalo and Miami. As the investigation proceeds, there’s one very specific question to be asked. Did the doctors review the video of Tua wobbling and stumbling after his [more]

  • Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

    Ukraine’s foreign minister has promised that his embattled country will do all it can to send more grain to Africa. Ukraine will be sending “boats full of seeds for Africa,” Kuleba said said at a joint press briefing with his Senegalese counterpart, Aissata Tall Sall. Many African countries depend heavily on grain imports from Russia and Ukraine.

  • Wall Street Capitulation Calls Get Ever Harder as Stocks Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- After a furious spate of retail selling unseen since December 2018 and beaten-down risk appetite, all the ingredients were in place heading into the big stock rebound Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Rec

  • The drop in expected S&P earnings is in the sweet spot for big stock-market gains over the next 12 months

    It’s good news that the S&P 500’s earnings per share in the fourth quarter will likely be significantly lower than in the fourth quarter of last year. Notice that the market’s highest annualized return over the last century—25%—has been produced when the S&P 500’s (SPX) year-over-year change in four-quarter EPS has been in a range from 20% lower to just 5% higher. With the exception of when this rate of change is less than minus 20%, there is an inverse relationship between earnings growth rates and the market’s average return.

  • Trump ‘Backed Himself Into a Corner Where He Has to Run’ in 2024, NY Times’ Maggie Haberman Says (Video)

    But, the author of the Trump biography “Confidence Man” adds, he might pull out before voting day

  • Ukrainian troops continue to push back Russian forces in the Donbass region

    CBS News' Charlie D'Agata is in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces continue to retreat.