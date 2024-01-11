Ukraine certifies second sample of women's body armour – photo

In Ukraine, the second sample of body armour adapted to the structure of the female body has been certified.

Its ballistic characteristics do not differ from the male version.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The new model from the сompany Temp-3000 is equipped with damping pads for shock absorption. They will help to fit the body armour to the anatomical features of each woman. The set includes three pads of different sizes.

At the same time, the first approved women's body armour from the Ukrainian Armour company had only an outward-curved armour plate.

The second certified women's body armour

Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

An additional pouch with a soft ballistic bag was developed to protect the groin.

The body armour weighs upwards of 10.5 kilograms, depending on the configuration.

Its testing took place in two stages and lasted three months. At first, military personnel checked the body armour for comfort. The next stage was laboratory testing (ballistic, non-ballistic, testing of materials and add-ons).

"More than 40,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our goal is to provide defenders with body armour; first of all, we are talking about military personnel on the contact line," said Deputy Defence Minister Vitalii Polovenko.

According to Polovenko, if ordered in advance, Ukrainian Armour can produce up to 10,000 sets of body armour in 60-90 days, and Temp-3000 can produce 5,000 sets in a month.

Both samples are available for centralised purchase. The Ministry of Defence is waiting for the General Staff to provide information on purchasing the body armour.

Background: Earlier, volunteers started independently tailoring female soldiers’ uniforms, taking the shape of the female body into account.

