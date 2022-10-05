Ukraine charges over 600 Russian officials with aggression against the Ukrainian state

Andriy Kostin with French Minister of Justice Eric Dupont-Moretti

“We need international support to find a mechanism for punishing the crime of aggression,” said the Prosecutor General.

“The ICC [International Criminal Court] cannot accept this case, so the creation of the Special Tribunal is proof at the international level that any act of aggression in the modern world will be punished. And not only on the field of battle, but also on the legal one.”

During a meeting with French Minister of Justice Eric Dupont-Moretti on Oct. 5, Kostin said that 176 Russian soldiers had charged with war crimes, and courts have indicted 44 Russian service members. Ten Russian soldiers have received sentences in Ukrainian courts.

On May 23, the Solomensky District Court of Kyiv sentenced Russian servicemen Vadim Shishimarin to life in prison for the murder of a civilian in Sumy Oblast. The verdict was the first given to a Russian soldier who committed crimes on Ukrainian soil. On July 29, the Court of Appeal commuted his life sentence to 15 years in prison.

Ukraine has called for the creation of a special tribunal to bring Russia's top leadership to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

