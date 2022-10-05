Ukraine charges over 600 Russian officials with aggression against the Ukrainian state

·1 min read
Andriy Kostin with French Minister of Justice Eric Dupont-Moretti
Andriy Kostin with French Minister of Justice Eric Dupont-Moretti

Read also: Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine, UN report says

“We need international support to find a mechanism for punishing the crime of aggression,” said the Prosecutor General.

“The ICC [International Criminal Court] cannot accept this case, so the creation of the Special Tribunal is proof at the international level that any act of aggression in the modern world will be punished. And not only on the field of battle, but also on the legal one.”

During a meeting with French Minister of Justice Eric Dupont-Moretti on Oct. 5, Kostin said that 176 Russian soldiers had charged with war crimes, and courts have indicted 44 Russian service members. Ten Russian soldiers have received sentences in Ukrainian courts.

Read also: Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to 10 years in prison

On May 23, the Solomensky District Court of Kyiv sentenced Russian servicemen Vadim Shishimarin to life in prison for the murder of a civilian in Sumy Oblast. The verdict was the first given to a Russian soldier who committed crimes on Ukrainian soil. On July 29, the Court of Appeal commuted his life sentence to 15 years in prison.

Ukraine has called for the creation of a special tribunal to bring Russia's top leadership to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • More than a dozen Russian drones attack Ukraine on the night of 4 October

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 11:12 More than a dozen drones attacked Ukraine from the south on the night of 4-5 October. Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on Wednesday Details: Ihnat says that about 12 drones attacked Ukraine from the south of the country.

  • Pro-Russian MP Renat Kuzmin has been charged with treason

    Renat Kuzmin, an MP from the banned pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life party, has been charged with treason, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) stated on Oct. 5.

  • David Petraeus Says Vladimir Putin Is 'Out Of Moves' In War As Ukraine Gains Continue

    "Ukraine has a vastly more capable and larger force than does the country that is more than three times their size," Petraeus told CNBC.

  • Russian troops launch rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: one rocket downed over city

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 10:44 On the morning of 5 October, Russia launched rocket attacks on infrastructure facilities on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and on the city itself; early reports indicate that there are casualties.

  • Russian Defence Minister Shoigu says Russia has already recruited more than 200,000 conscripts

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 13:26 Russian Defene Minister Sergey Shoigu said that more than 200,000 people have joined the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation under the partial mobilisation.

  • Medvedev comments on Elon Musk's tweets: "Good job"

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 02:11 Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has commented on a tweet from American billionaire Elon Musk regarding Russian-occupied Crimea.

  • Iranian-made drones hit Ukraine's Kyiv region for first time- officials

    Dozens of firefighters rushed to douse blazes on Wednesday in a town near Ukraine's capital Kyiv following multiple strikes caused by what local officials said were Iranian-made loitering munitions, often known as 'kamikaze drones'. Six drones hit a building overnight in Bila Tserkva, around 75 km (45 miles) south of the capital, said the governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba. Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in the last three weeks, but the strike on Bila Tserkva was by far the closest to Kyiv.

  • Gas crisis set to worsen after Europe burns through winter stocks

    Europe may face an even more acute energy crunch next year after draining its natural gas tanks to get through the cold of this winter, the head of the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, as the EU looks for ways to ease the crisis. European countries have filled storage tanks to around 90% of their capacity after Russia cut gas supplies in response to Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. Gas prices, which surged in the months after the invasion in February, have retreated.

  • Why Albania chose not to pull the NATO trigger after cyberattack

    Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama talks about the recent massive cyberattacks on his nation and when an attack warrants a NATO response.

  • Kremlin says annexation and retreat are not a contradiction amid Ukrainian successes

    LONDON (Reuters) -As President Vladimir Putin completed paperwork for the annexation of four regions of Ukraine on Wednesday, the Kremlin said there was no contradiction between Russian retreats and Putin's vow that they would always be part of Russia. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin signed laws admitting the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region into Russia. The conclusion of the legalities of the annexation of up to 18% of Ukrainian territory came as Russian forces battled to halt Ukrainian counter-offensives within it, especially north of Kherson and west of Luhansk.

  • Rust production will continue as Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins' estate

    Nearly a year after a shooting on the set of the film Rust led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, a settlement has been reached between Hutchins’ estate and the film’s production, as well as star and producer Alec Baldwin, reports Deadline. The western will pick up filming once again in January 2023, with Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins joining the production as executive producer.

  • Putin can be "dangerous and reckless": CIA director on Russia's path forward

    The CIA director spoke with CBS News about Putin's options on the battlefield and how the war is affecting Russia's relationship with China.

  • UK, Poland to pool missile development for their land, naval forces

    Various applications for MBDA's CAMM missile are expected to be front and center in the team-up.

  • Mobile military enlistment offices deployed in Russia on border with Estonia and Latvia

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 09:53 Mobile military enlistment offices have been deployed in Russia's Pskov Oblast, where there are long queues as people seek to leave the Russian Federation.

  • China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body. Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile farther than ever before on Tuesday, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning for residents there to take cover.

  • Zelenskyy: The way war is going is clear as more and more occupiers attempt to flee

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 23:59 In his daily video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russian army is suffering more and more losses, and the number of occupiers who are trying to flee keeps growing.

  • Donald Trump Sues CNN For Defamation, Inspiring Twitter Mockery

    "I just love the idea that Trump wants to prove in court he's not an insurrectionist, racist, Russian-lackey or that he shares some traits w/Hitler," one tweet reads.

  • A Russian war correspondent admitted on state TV that Ukraine is winning back Kherson territory

    The report about Russia's flagging war effort is a rare sight for the country's state-run media, which is dominated by Kremlin propagandists.

  • Security forces expose attempt at sham referendum in Mykolaiv Oblast

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 10:43 Ukrainian law enforcement officers have exposed an attempt to prepare a sham pro-Russian referendum in the temporarily occupied territory of Mykolaiv Oblast.

  • Presidents Office responds to Putins annexation papers: Well take back everything thats ours

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 11:03 The President's Office has said that Putin's so-called "laws on the admission" of Ukrainian oblasts into Russia are not worth the paper they are signed on, and that Ukraine will reclaim all its territories.