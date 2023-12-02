Ukraine charges Russian singer Chicherina for supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine since 2014

Since 2014, Chicherina has used her popularity to justify Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office has sent to court charges against Russian singer Yulia Chicherina, citing her support for Russian aggression against Ukraine since 2014, the office reported on Dec. 1.

Chicherina is accused of violating the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, illegally crossing the state border, and publicly desecrating the state flag of Ukraine.

She is also charged with engaging in propaganda and justification of the war against Ukraine.

If found guilty, she could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Russian rock singer has been using her popularity to justify Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine since 2014, prosecutors’ investigations revealed. Publicly endorsing the aggressive war, she called for deliberate actions to change borders and violate the territorial integrity of Ukraine, thereby infringing upon the established principles in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Chicherina illegally visited the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Enerhodar in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Oblast in March 2022, where she removed the flag from the local city hall building.

Law enforcement officers qualified her actions under two articles of the Criminal Code: Part 3 of Article 110 (violation of the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and Part 1 of Article 338 (violation of state symbols).

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine