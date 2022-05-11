Ukraine’s Child Refugees Need Help. Here’s How the World Can Step Up.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Irwin Redlener, Karen Redlener
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/Getty
Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/Getty

We were walking through Warsaw High School #1 to meet the 50 Ukrainian teenage students who had been enrolled in his school in just the past six weeks.

These kids were among the massive exodus of refugees from Ukraine who had fled Vladimir Putin’s killing spree in what was once a vibrant country filled with promise, now coping with unprovoked destruction on a scale not seen since the second World War.

As the headmaster escorted us toward the first classroom of Ukrainian teens, he stopped to warn us that some of the stories we would hear could be “difficult”. That we anticipated. But this burly, otherwise “in charge” educator was having a tough time, eyes welling with tears as he told us about a particular 16 year-old girl (who we’ll call Eva), a relatively recent arrival in Warsaw.

Eva had been living in a suburb of Mariupol with her parents and a younger brother. Her dad was a fighter in the Ukrainian defense forces on active duty the night that missiles first hit their apartment complex. Terrified, Eva’s mom woke the children, grabbing as much as could fit into a couple of suitcases, got everybody into the car, and drove west in a small caravan of friends and neighbors.

The Results Are in on the World’s Handling of the War in Ukraine

They had gotten about two miles from their neighborhood when a missile hit the car directly in front of Eva’s, blowing it to smithereens, another mom and her children inside. Eva and her family, already in a state of shock from the bombings and abrupt departure from their home, watched in horror as their friends were killed.

Eva wasn’t the only child in the class who sat expressionless and silent as we spoke with her classmates. But there were others who asked us questions and told us their stories—many of them communicating pretty well in English. They were anxious to talk about everything from life in the U.S. and our favorite classic American cars—to unimaginable horror stories of violence they witnessed and the anxiety they hold about their futures.

Some 13 million refugees who have already left Ukraine (or have moved to safer regions in the western districts of the country) are just the latest additions to the more than 80 million global refugees who have fled war, disasters, and injustice. Many refugees have languished in intractable social limbo for years upon years.

Poland and other countries in the region have been incredibly compassionate and generous to Ukrainians, inviting them into their communities and homes as they seek safety from the vicious Russian invasion.

But how long will the kindness and acceptance of others last?

We suspect that patience and openness under these circumstances will not be inexhaustible. And then, there’s the matter of scale.

Poland alone has welcomed nearly 3 million Ukrainians (about 800,000 refugees have already returned to Ukraine). Another 700,000 have applied for special 18-month Polish ID cards entitling them access to housing support, schools, social services, and work permits.

As of last week, some 300,000 Ukrainians are in Warsaw—having raised the city’s population by more than 15 percent. This is proportionately equivalent to New York City accepting and providing services to over 1.2 million traumatized, non-English speaking war refugees over a matter of weeks.

The refugees in Warsaw include some 100,000 school age children, of which only about 20,000 have been enrolled in schools, such as the high school we visited.

Warsaw’s dynamic mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, has opened special centers for many of the children trying to learn remotely, and he wants to establish temporary “container classrooms” to accommodate the kids who will need to be in classroom settings.

But, right now, resources permit fulfilling only a fraction of the need. And, of course, this is not the only item on the mayor’s agenda. Warsaw’s health and hospitals systems are under serious stress, not to mention the need to find permanent housing and jobs for the new arrivals.

Ukrainian refugees of all ages will clearly be struggling for the foreseeable future. It is essential to act urgently. We (the U.S. and our Ukraine-supporting allies), must ensure that children receive appropriate support to deal with trauma, and that they get into an effective educational trajectory as quickly as possible.

What’s to be done?

We recommend that the UNHCR (United Nations’ High Commissioner for Refugees) coordinate a focused effort to address the two major challenges for displaced children: mental health support and educational continuity. And the agency must do so now—and at scale.

The goal should be to provide this critical support for every Ukrainian refugee or internally displaced child. This effort should be funded by affluent countries, but all yielding authority for coordination to the High Commissioner. That said, it is essential that these efforts be highly transparent and accountable to the donor nations from programmatic, timeliness, and fiscal perspectives.

Specific strategies to meet the scale of these challenges in the shortest possible time-frame include proven technology-based approaches—such as language appropriate remote learning systems, well-designed digital content, and availability of necessary hardware. Technology and digital systems could also have wide application in training Ukrainian-speaking mental health professionals about psychological first aid and support.

U.S., Ukraine, NATO Have a Secret Weapon Against Russia: Patience.

And the High Commissioner should immediately adopt innovative ideas—such as creating plans to expand educational infrastructure capacity by adapting mobile or “container” classrooms, deploying 3-D printers to help build new facilities, and transforming vacant buildings into schools.

In the meantime, the contributions of foundations, corporations, and individuals are saving lives and giving hope to people whose lives have been turned upside down. Helping support a school’s lunch programs for refugee kids, hiring Ukraine speaking teachers and psychologists, organizing summer camps that offer kids a positive experience along with Polish language instruction, creating “school to school” programs with educational centers in the US are all terrific contributions.

When we visited a shelter for refugee families in downtown Warsaw, we were shown a “suggestion box” filled with scraps of paper on which kids had written down things they wished for, like a tee shirt or a soccer ball. Make no mistake, meeting those kinds of needs for traumatized kids means a lot, too.

That these same efforts should be organized for every one of the world’s 35 million refugee children should go without saying. While attention is so hyper-focused on the catastrophe in Ukraine, the hope is we’ll learn strategies that can be applied elsewhere. We have to start somewhere. Let’s start here, and now.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin puts ‘brutal’ GRU spy unit behind Skripal poisoning in charge of intel

    The "brutal" Russian military spy unit that tried to assassinate Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018 has been handed command of Russia's intelligence operations in Ukraine.

  • Ignorance is bliss: Society’s decision to ignore sexual assault impacts survivors.

    OpEd: Please help raise awareness to ameliorate the ubiquity of sexual assault.

  • Astou Sokhna's death: Three Senegal midwives convicted

    There was national outrage when Astou Sokhna and her unborn baby died after a traumatic labour.

  • Stinger shortcut: US Army seeks special funding for missile supply chain

    U.S. Army officials hitting supply chain snags on their way to restocking Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank weapons sent to Ukraine may get a reprieve.

  • Jill Biden calls on Putin to end ‘senseless and brutal war’ after Mother’s Day trip to Ukraine

    First lady Jill Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine after visiting the country during a four-day trip to eastern Europe. “Mr. Putin, please end this senseless and brutal war,” Biden wrote in a CNN op-ed published on Wednesday. Biden visited Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine over Mother’s Day weekend. While in…

  • Arizona chipmakers continue record revenue haul amid semiconductor shortage

    Microchip and Onsemi, two semiconductor companies based in the Valley, reported new sales records thanks to insatiable demand for chips. The two companies, which both serve automakers, expect the shortage to continue.

  • How Russia's Ukraine invasion is changing world calculations

    Many nations are reconsidering their alliances and defenses

  • Seth Meyers Counts The Ways Rudy Giuliani Looks Like A Fool After Backing Out Of Jan. 6 Interview

    The "Late Night" host made a decent stab at it too.

  • iPod RIP: How Apple's music player transformed an industry

    At the height of its powers the pocket-sized music player known as the iPod shifted tens of millions of units each year, helping Apple to conquer the globe and transforming the music industry.

  • Ukraine will feel aftermath of Russia war 'for 100 years': Scholz

    Ukraine can expect to feel the aftermath of Russia's war "for 100 years" because of unexploded ordnance littering cities, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says, adding that allies would help the country rebuild.

  • 10-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Says Russian Troops Burned His Mom Alive

    GettyA 10-year-old Ukrainian boy has spoken out about Russian troops murdering both his parents in front of him after their arrival in the Chernihiv region in the first weeks of the war.The boy, identified as Andrei Bliznyuk, spoke to the Ukrainian news outlet TSN about the family’s doomed escape from the village of Sofiivka in early March.He said they were confronted by a column of Russian military vehicles as they tried to make their way out, and one of the armored personnel carriers deliberat

  • Zelenskyy’s iconic olive green fleece is running out of stock

    The fleece jacket Volodymyr Zelenskyy can often be spotted wearing since Russia invaded Ukraine normally retails for around $30. The Ukrainian president has relied on this simple olive green look since war broke out, whether it’s in meetings with Nancy Pelosi or addressing international media from an underground subway station. At last Thursday night’s “Brave Ukraine” charity fundraiser, UK prime minister Boris Johnson kicked off the night by describing Zelenskyy as “truly one of the most incredible leaders of modern times”.

  • Biden and Congress owe us a debate about Ukraine

    Biden and Congress owe us a debate about Ukraine

  • Jimmy Kimmel Returns From Having COVID, Jokingly Calls Out Those Who Didn’t Check on Him

    Jimmy Kimmel made his return to his eponymous ABC late night show on Monday after he was out the previous week since testing positive for COVID-19. During his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host said he feels “very good” and updated viewers that his “whole family’s fine. “I had it pretty easy. I was […]

  • New audio reveals Lindsey Graham praising Biden, condemning Trump during Jan. 6 insurrection

    On Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday, New York Times writers Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin, authors of This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America, revealed previously unreleased audio of Senator Lindsey Graham. As the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol was still going on, Martin interviewed Graham after they’d been moved to a safe area. Graham’s views on the events of that day and President Biden have greatly changed since then, at least publicly. “We’ll actually come out of this thing stronger. Moments like this reset. People will calm down. People will say, ‘I don’t want to be associated with that.’ This is a group within a group,” Graham said. “What this does, there will be a rallying effect for a while, the country says ‘we’re better than this.’” “Biden will help that, right?” Martin asked. “Totally, he’ll be maybe the best person to have, right?” Graham replied. “I mean, how mad can you get at Joe Biden?” That night on the Senate floor, Graham excoriated former President Trump for inciting the attempted overthrow of the government, and said he was done with him. Earlier, speaking to Martin, Graham condemned Trump for the speech he’d given earlier that day. “He’s misjudged the passion, he plays the TV game and he went too far,” Graham said. “That rally didn’t help, talking about primarying Liz (Cheney). He created a sense of revenge.”

  • 8 surprising facts about Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Before he was president, Zelenskyy won Ukraine's version of "Dancing With the Stars" and voiced Paddington Bear in the "Paddington" movies.

  • Senate vote to support Roe v Wade expected to fall short

    The Senate rushed on Wednesday into an almost-certain-to-fail vote toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access into federal law, a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action. The roll call promised to be the first of several efforts in Congress to preserve the nearly 50-year-old court ruling, which declares a constitutional right to abortion services but is at serious risk of being overturned by a conservative Supreme Court. President Joe Biden called on the Congress controlled by Democrats to pass legislation to protect abortion services for millions of Americans.

  • New audiotapes have leaked of Sen. Lindsey Graham saying that Trump 'went too far' and 'plays the TV game,' while calling Biden the 'best person to have' post-January 6

    Graham is heard in the audio saying Biden "may be the best person" to have in office post-Capitol riot: "How mad can you get at Joe Biden?"

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Free Speech’ Rant Is Immediately Dismantled On The House Floor

    Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin flipped the extremist Colorado Republican's comments right back at her.

  • This Racist Youth Movement Is Melting Down Over Virginity

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA newly nominated Republican congressional candidate in Ohio says he’s not a QAnon guy. There’s just one problem: The candidate, J.R. Majewski, was repeatedly filmed talking about Q on web shows, spray-painting QAnon logos onto his lawn, and wearing QAnon merchandise.“This guy has more QAnon merchandise than basically any QAnon person I’ve ever talked to,” says Fever Dreams co-host Will Sommer, who found videos of Majewski wearing an ext