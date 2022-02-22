Ukraine, China Tech Woes Combine In More Pain for Asia Stocks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ishika Mookerjee
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities slid for a third day as escalating tensions over Ukraine and fresh regulatory scrutiny on China’s tech sector frazzled investors’ nerves.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index tumbled as much as 2.1% to a three-week low, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the regions. The U.S. administration has warned Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine signals a possible invasion, something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

The key Asian stock gauge was poised to erase its February gain, hurt also by a renewed selloff in Chinese tech giants like Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Alibaba plunged as much as 5.3% in Hong Kong as China asked firms to check their financial exposure to Ant Group Co., in which the internet giant owns a stake of about one-third.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped more than 3% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average lost about 2%. All sectors on the MSCI Asia Pacific gauge measure, with energy among the least scathed as oil prices rose.

U.S. Leads UN Condemnation of Russian Actions: Ukraine Update

The U.S. and the U.K. said they would place additional sanctions on Russia in response to Putin’s move, which torpedoed European-mediated peace talks and prompted the State Department to evacuate personnel.

“Effectively, we wait for sanctions on Russia from the West, that would introduce a heightened level of financial instability into global markets,” said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG Markets Ltd. “Then the retaliation of gas supplies being cut to Europe, which is where surging prices could destroy demand and spark greater inflation.”

The Hang Seng Tech Index was on course for its lowest close since inception in July 2020 as hopes for an end to the Chinese regulatory pressure that has weighed on the sector faded, with traders pointing to everything from warnings about scams in the metaverse to chatter about potential curbs on the gaming industry.

Tencent dropped as much as 3%, extending recent declines even after the company denied it’s facing a new crackdown on its core businesses.

“Bottom line: China’s policy pivot is real and unlikely to soften anytime soon even if valuations are more attractive,” said Wai Ho Leong, strategist at Modular Asset Management in Singapore.

Here are some more comments from market watchers on the outlook for Asia stocks:

Problems Compounded

“I was not looking for Asia stocks to outperform the U.S. this year because I’ve expected Fed tightening to lift real rates and drive de-risking of portfolios this year,” said Ilya Spivak, head of Greater Asia at DailyFX. “The regulatory clampdown in China certainly seems to compound this narrative in that it raises the risk of holding exposed assets at a time when overall appetite for risk is already waning.”

Go China

At the macro level, the key point to note in Asia is that China is easing monetary policy so “markets should be able to do fine,” Sunil Koul, APAC equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. At the micro level, inflation is still an issue and “we favor upstream areas over downstream and stick to companies with better pricing power.”

Goldman Sachs expects China stocks to outperform global markets in 2022, Koul said. Investors “generally agree to a more constructive view on China,” partly because of the fact its central bank is easing policy, but “there is still a gap between the sort of mind share and the wallet share. As markets start to firm up that will force all investors back in.”

No Time for Bulls

“With geopolitics subsuming data this week, it is hard to construct a bullish case for equities in the days ahead,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at Oanda, wrote in a note. Inflationary pressures could also get compounded as “a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia will leave many central banks with itchy hiking trigger fingers in a quandary,” he added.

In addition, China markets are under pressure not only from tech clampdown rumors but the property sector’s rollover risk this week as onshore and offshore debt instruments mature, he added.

Reassessing Risk

“We are very carefully thinking about in the weeks ahead maybe where we can deploy some incremental risk,” Ben Powell, chief investment strategist for Asia Pacific at BlackRock Investment Institute, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “We are really trying to cut through some of this confusion, and get back to some of our core beliefs such as a preference for real assets over dollar assets and overweight on global equities.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • HSBC brings key profit target forward on rising rates, annual earnings double

    SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC brought forward its key profitability target by a year and more than doubled its annual profits as expected bad loans from the COVID-19 pandemic failed to materialise and it looked forward to rising interest rates lifting its income. Like global peers, HSBC, one of Europe's largest banks, is taking advantage of lower-than-expected impairment charges as its borrowers reap the benefit of government support packages in markets hit by the coronavirus pandemic, while a recovery in economies is also supporting firms. The lender reported pretax profit came in at $18.9 billion last year, up from the previous year's $8.8 billion but just below the $19.1 billion average of 17 analyst estimates compiled by HSBC itself.

  • Apple supplier Luxshare plans share issue to fund new production lines

    Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd, an Apple Inc supplier, said on Monday it aims to raise up to 13.5 billion yuan ($2.13 billion) to fund six projects, including building a production line for wearable devices. The company plans to issue up to 2.1 billion shares to up to 35 investors at a price that will be disclosed at a later stage, Luxshare said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange. The move came as Luxshare pushed to "improve the company's production capacity in downstream applications such as consumer electronics and smart vehicles," it said in the filing.

  • Ant-Backed Fintech Startup Buys E-Wallet Firm in Push Toward IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- M-DAQ, a fintech startup backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., agreed to buy e-wallet operator Wallex to expand its reach in Southeast Asia and pave the way for a possible public listing.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionTrump Holds Onto Piles o

  • Exclusive-HSBC targets 34% cut to emissions from oil and gas clients by 2030

    HSBC aims to cut emissions associated with loans made to its oil and gas clients by 34% this decade, the bank's sustainability chief told Reuters, marking the first time that Britain's biggest lender has committed to such a target. More than 100 banks have pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and are under pressure to provide details on the deep shorter-term cuts to "financed emissions" that are needed if banks are to have any chance of meeting their goal. "This is rewiring the way we make financing and investment decisions from here on in," Group Chief Sustainability Officer Celine Herweijer said of HSBC's 2030 targets.

  • Putin intends to recognize 2 Russian-controlled separatist regions as independent

    "I deem it necessary to immediately recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk," Putin said.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 80% to 90%

    Their businesses continue to make lots of money. And analysts think the stocks could make investors a lot of money, too.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The stock market has struggled in recent months, especially in the tech sector. Investors are increasingly worried about the economic impact of high inflation and potential interest rate hikes, both of which threaten to slow consumer spending.

  • Allianz Fires Fund Managers After Multibillion-Dollar Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesAllianz SE dismissed two people responsible for managing a suite of hedge funds that allegedly lost investors billions of dollars and prompted probe

  • Philippines payment gateway PayMongo gets $31M Series B, will explore regional expansion

    Philippines-based fintech PayMongo, which enables merchants to accept digital payments, announced today it has raised $31 million in Series B funding with an eye on regional expansion. Investors include Justin Mateen’s JAM Fund, ICCP-SBI Venture Partners and Lisa Gokongwei’s Kaya Founders, along with returning investors Global Founders Capital and SOMA Capital.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Will Make You Rich by Retirement

    These stocks have compelling competitive advantages and growth prospects. If you have more than 10 years until retirement, they look like promising bets after the recent tech wreck.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Favorite Metaverse Stock by Far

    The legendary investor might not be talking about the metaverse. But he already has a way to profit from it.

  • Billionaire investor David Einhorn says the speculative market bubble peaked last year — and warns the Fed may struggle to curb inflation

    The Greenlight Capital boss predicted the US economy would slow this year, trumpeted copper, and rang the alarm on the passive-investing boom.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

    Making it to the half-century mark should come with certain rewards, and the IRS is ready to hand them out. Once you turn 50 years old you begin to qualify for certain tax breaks that younger...

  • Stock futures reverse early losses after Biden, Putin agree ‘in principle’ to summit

    U.S stock-index futures bounced back from early-session losses Sunday after an announcement that President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to ease tensions over Ukraine.