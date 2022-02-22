Ukraine, China Tech Woes Combine In More Pain for Asia Stocks

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities slid for a third day as escalating tensions over Ukraine and fresh regulatory scrutiny on China’s tech sector frazzled investors’ nerves.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index tumbled as much as 2.1% to a three-week low, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the regions. The U.S. administration has warned Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine signals a possible invasion, something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

The key Asian stock gauge was poised to erase its February gain, hurt also by a renewed selloff in Chinese tech giants like Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Alibaba plunged as much as 5.3% in Hong Kong as China asked firms to check their financial exposure to Ant Group Co., in which the internet giant owns a stake of about one-third.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped more than 3% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average lost about 2%. All sectors on the MSCI Asia Pacific gauge measure, with energy among the least scathed as oil prices rose.

U.S. Leads UN Condemnation of Russian Actions: Ukraine Update

The U.S. and the U.K. said they would place additional sanctions on Russia in response to Putin’s move, which torpedoed European-mediated peace talks and prompted the State Department to evacuate personnel.

“Effectively, we wait for sanctions on Russia from the West, that would introduce a heightened level of financial instability into global markets,” said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG Markets Ltd. “Then the retaliation of gas supplies being cut to Europe, which is where surging prices could destroy demand and spark greater inflation.”

Story continues

The Hang Seng Tech Index was on course for its lowest close since inception in July 2020 as hopes for an end to the Chinese regulatory pressure that has weighed on the sector faded, with traders pointing to everything from warnings about scams in the metaverse to chatter about potential curbs on the gaming industry.

Tencent dropped as much as 3%, extending recent declines even after the company denied it’s facing a new crackdown on its core businesses.

“Bottom line: China’s policy pivot is real and unlikely to soften anytime soon even if valuations are more attractive,” said Wai Ho Leong, strategist at Modular Asset Management in Singapore.

Here are some more comments from market watchers on the outlook for Asia stocks:

Problems Compounded

“I was not looking for Asia stocks to outperform the U.S. this year because I’ve expected Fed tightening to lift real rates and drive de-risking of portfolios this year,” said Ilya Spivak, head of Greater Asia at DailyFX. “The regulatory clampdown in China certainly seems to compound this narrative in that it raises the risk of holding exposed assets at a time when overall appetite for risk is already waning.”

Go China

At the macro level, the key point to note in Asia is that China is easing monetary policy so “markets should be able to do fine,” Sunil Koul, APAC equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. At the micro level, inflation is still an issue and “we favor upstream areas over downstream and stick to companies with better pricing power.”

Goldman Sachs expects China stocks to outperform global markets in 2022, Koul said. Investors “generally agree to a more constructive view on China,” partly because of the fact its central bank is easing policy, but “there is still a gap between the sort of mind share and the wallet share. As markets start to firm up that will force all investors back in.”

No Time for Bulls

“With geopolitics subsuming data this week, it is hard to construct a bullish case for equities in the days ahead,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at Oanda, wrote in a note. Inflationary pressures could also get compounded as “a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia will leave many central banks with itchy hiking trigger fingers in a quandary,” he added.

In addition, China markets are under pressure not only from tech clampdown rumors but the property sector’s rollover risk this week as onshore and offshore debt instruments mature, he added.

Reassessing Risk

“We are very carefully thinking about in the weeks ahead maybe where we can deploy some incremental risk,” Ben Powell, chief investment strategist for Asia Pacific at BlackRock Investment Institute, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “We are really trying to cut through some of this confusion, and get back to some of our core beliefs such as a preference for real assets over dollar assets and overweight on global equities.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.