Ukraine citizens cling to safety after failed Russian cease-fire
- Vladimir DuthiersAmerican television journalist
The Russian military failed to keep a cease-fire twice over the weekend. A promise Monday to see the cease-fire through is being kept, but those who couldn't flee are left to deal with the harm and fear being inflicted upon their country. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins anchors Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green from Kyiv with a look inside some homes of the war torn country.