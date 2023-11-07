Ukraine city takes worst beating from Russia yet while world watches Gaza: Live updates

A massive bombing strike that ripped through the Ukrainian port cities of Odesa and Kherson included a record bombing operation that wounded at least eight people and damaged high-rise apartment buildings crucial to Ukrainians as winter nears.

The Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs said 20 apartment buildings, an art museum and infrastructure were damaged in Odesa, and several more high-rise buildings in Kherson were also battered in the Monday strike.

Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko said emergency crews were forced to work under constant fire from the "massive attack." Still, first responders found it difficult to persuade locals to leave their hard-hit communities, he said.

"In just the past day, the enemy has released 87 air bombs on populated areas of the Kherson region, the largest number for all time," the ministry said on social media. "The shelling of the Russians does not stop for a moment."

The uptick in bombings comes as the world's attention is consumed by the war in Gaza. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said over the weekend that Gaza "is taking away the focus" from Russia's invasion of his country. But he said the war is not in stalemate and that he is confident "we will overcome this challenge."

Developments:

∎ Zelensky canceled a trip to Israel apparently scheduled for Tuesday, citing an information leak.

∎ Maj. Hennadii Chastiakov, an influential member of Ukraine's military decision-makers, was killed by an explosive device hidden inside a birthday present as he celebrated with his family. Local media reported the explosion happened when a hand-grenade was mishandled. An investigation was underway.

19 Ukraine soldiers killed at medal ceremony

Ukraine has launched a criminal investigation targeting military officers who organized a ceremony to honor troops at a location that was struck by a Russian missile strike, killing 19 soldiers in one of the deadliest single attacks reported by Ukrainian forces.

"Investigation of the circumstances of the case and bringing to justice those involved is one of the priority tasks" of the State Bureau of Investigation, the agency said in a Facebook post.

The Rocket Forces and Artillery Day event was held Friday near the front line in Zaporizhzhia, where Russian reconnaissance drones could easily spot the crowd gathering, the agency said. At least 30 nearby homes were damaged in the Russian attack the bureau said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

