Ukraine civilian death toll passes 3,000, UN says

The number of civilians killed in Ukraine during Russia’s invasion has now surpassed 3,000, the United Nations announced Monday.

The tragic figure comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine has stretched to 68 days.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said Monday that 3,153 civilians have died there since Feb. 24, Reuters reports.

A view shows buildings destroyed by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Monday, May 2. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

More than 3,000 are believed to be injured as well.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the OHCHR said.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," it added.

The organization specifically mentioned "Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region)" as places where there are "allegations of numerous civilian casualties."

"These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics," it also said.