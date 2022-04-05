Ukraine Update: NATO Says Russia Focusing on Taking Donbas

(Bloomberg) -- Russia is likely to continue a push in eastern and southern Ukraine in the coming weeks as it aims to capture the entire Donbas region, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said, confirming what he described as a significant shift of invading forces away from the capital Kyiv.

Ahead of a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers on Wednesday, Stoltenberg also told reporters that NATO will assist the United Nations and the International Criminal Court in investigating potential war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine. He called the apparent atrocities near Kyiv “unbearable brutality that Europe has not witnessed in many decades.” Moscow denies its troops killed civilians in Bucha or other towns.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier said she will visit Kyiv this week in a show of support for Ukraine, and announced a proposal for a European Union ban on coal imports from Russia as a direct response to the reports of apparent war crimes.

Germany Ready to Back Halt to Russian Coal Imports (2:30 p.m.)

Germany, which has resisted efforts to embargo Russian energy because of the collateral damage it could cause, is ready to consider phasing out Russian coal imports and is in talks with the EU about the timing, according to a German official with knowledge of the discussions.

“The European Union will completely phase out fossil energy dependence on Russia, starting with coal, then oil and then gas,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin. Germany has limited natural resources of its own and is heavily dependent on Russian energy imports.

Kremlin Condemns Biden ‘Insults’ Aimed at Putin (1:30 p.m.)

A Kremlin spokesman said that the continuation of what he called personal insults directed at Vladimir Putin by Joe Biden is “unacceptable and we consider it unworthy of the president of the United States.”

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking to reporters on a conference call and responding to a question about Biden labeling the Russian leader a war criminal. Peskov reiterated the Kremlin’s denial that Russian troops were responsible for war crimes against Ukrainian civilians, calling the evidence a “well-staged, tragic show.”

Russian Embassy in Dublin Appeals for Help (1:20 p.m.)

Russia’s embassy in Dublin asked the Irish government for help after it ran short of heating and hot water and its fuel provider refused to deliver diesel, according to the Irish Mirror.

The embassy said other providers “refused to cooperate” and asked the foreign affairs ministry to intervene “into this clearly discriminatory case,” the newspaper reported, citing a letter dated March 22. Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment and a spokesperson for the Russian ambassador said they couldn’t comment on communications with third parties.

EU to Propose Ban on Russian Coal (11:55 a.m.)

The EU is planning to propose a mandatory phaseout on coal imports from Russia in a direct response to reports that Russian forces committed apparent war crimes in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter. Stocks in Europe erased gains and U.S. equity futures turned lower. Coal futures in Europe jumped to a three-week high.

The action on coal would be added to a package of steps aimed at strengthening existing measures and correcting loopholes that was already set to be debated this week by EU ambassadors. The details of the ban and the timing of the coal phaseout are still under discussion, the people said. The European Commission is also expected to propose banning most Russian trucks and ships from entering the bloc.

The EU isn’t planning to sanction oil or gas for now, amid deep divisions over how to approach Russia’s energy sector.

Oil Rises on Sanctions Talk (11:32 a.m.)

Oil rose as some European nations pushed for a discussion on the possibility of extending sanctions to Russia’s oil and coal sectors.

West Texas Intermediate was up 1.6% near $105 a barrel. The U.S. and U.K. have already moved to ban Russian oil and mounting civilian casualties in Ukraine are piling pressure on European governments to take further action despite concerns over the impact on domestic economies.

“Prices are being driven up by the prospect of new sanctions against Russia,” said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank AG. A major move away from Russian oil by European buyers “would result in considerable price rises.”

Italy Expels 30 Russian Diplomats (11:25 a.m.)

Italy has expelled 30 Russian diplomats for national security reasons, according to foreign minister Luigi Di Maio.

The move mirrors similar announcements made by Germany, France and several other EU countries, which in recent days expelled Russian diplomats with suspected links to spy agencies in response to the killing of civilians in the town of Bucha. Moscow denies its forces killed civilians in Bucha or other towns.

Denmark expelled 15 Russian diplomats on Tuesday and Sweden three. Norway is considering a similar move and is in dialog with other countries, news agency NTB reported, citing Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Von Der Leyen to Meet Zelenskiy in Kyiv (10:51 a.m.)

Von der Leyen will visit Ukraine’s capital this week to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. She will travel with European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell ahead of a fundraising event she plans to host in Warsaw on Saturday to raise money for Ukraine. It’s the most high-profile visit by Western officials to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

Ukraine Seeks Turkish Help in Mariupol (10:28 a.m.)

Ukraine has asked Turkey to help it evacuate the dead and wounded from the besieged port of Mariupol, President Volodymir Zelenskiy told local reporters Tuesday.

“We were looking for a middleman who will be accepted by the occupants,” Zelenskiy said. Turkey is ready to help transport casualties by ship from the port of Berdyansk, which is also occupied by Russian troops, as the fighting makes it impossible to approach Mariupol, he said. Ukraine was waiting for Putin’s response to the plan.

Zelenskiy said there was no plan to retake the Donbas by force as this would cost too many Ukrainian lives.

Finland To Train Reservists (9:42 a.m.)

Reservists making up Finland’s 280,000 strong war-time troops are to undergo more training as part of efforts to beef up defenses, Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen told reporters in Helsinki on Tuesday.

The Nordic country will also spend more on weapons, planning procurements quickly before lead times are extended and prices rise from increased demand across Europe since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

Germany Admits Russia Policy Errors (9:30 a.m.)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he and his fellow officials failed in their policy toward Russia and President Vladimir Putin over the past two decades, including backing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

“We failed with the effort to bind Russia into a European security architecture and we failed with the effort to bring Russia along on the path to democracy,” Steinmeier said on public broadcaster ZDF, in a rare admission.

“We should have taken the warnings from our eastern European partners more seriously,” he added. “It’s a bitter outcome and that includes the error that we thought Putin in the end wouldn’t accept the complete political, economic and moral ruin of his country to pursue his imperial dreams or imperial delusion.”

EU Under Pressure to Sanction Coal, Oil (9:23 a.m.)

France is ready to extend sanctions against Russia to the oil and coal sectors, Bruno Le Maire told reporters before a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg. But it’s unclear all 27 members of the bloc are on board despite outrage over suspected Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

“We will see what the position of the other member states will be, but I think there is a possibility to have unity” on new sanctions, Le Maire said.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said that oil and coal sanctions “are definitely an option” for the European Commission, but Germany and others have been opposed so far. Austrian finance minister Magnus Brunner repeated his country’s position that sanctions mustn’t hurt EU states more than they do Russia.

Russia Business Activity Contracts (9:11 a.m.)

Russia’s private sector suffered “substantial declines” in activity last month as the impact of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine and the plunge in the ruble triggered the sharpest drop in operating conditions since the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020, according to S&P Global.

The Russia Composite PMI index fell to 37.7 in March from 50.8 in the previous month, S&P said in a survey published Tuesday, with both services and manufacturing companies reporting sharp declines.

Russia Still Pressing Further in Ukraine’s East (9:10 a.m.)

Russia is still focusing its military efforts in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the Ukrainian General Staff said in its morning update, targeting the northeastern city of Kharkiv which is under nonstop artillery fire. Russian troops are also hitting industrial infrastructure across multiple towns and have taken control of one village.

The eastern port city of Mariupol is still being heavily shelled. That city has been under siege for weeks with humanitarian groups struggling to deliver aid and civilians unable to leave. There were air raids on Mykolayiv and loud explosions this morning in the Kherson region on the Black Sea.

Wheat Surges on Potential New Sanctions (6:30 a.m.)

Wheat futures in Chicago extended their climb on prospects for more sanctions on Russia in response to allegations of war crimes in Ukraine.

Further sanctions may impede Russian grain exports, while the war is likely to prevent planting on a large amount of land in the east of Ukraine. Shipments from Ukraine are at a virtual standstill, with its Black Sea ports closed.

The war puts at risk over a quarter of the world’s annual wheat and barley exports, about a fifth of its corn cargoes and most of its sunflower oil shipments.

