Ukraine claims it broke through part of Russia's fearsome defensive line in its counterattack. The next layer is even worse.

A Ukrainian soldier navigates trench near the frontlines in Ukraine's contested Donbas region on July 28, 2023. Ignacio Marin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukraine claimed it broke through Russian defensive lines in the south of the country.

However, troops are now coming up against concrete fortifications built by Russia.

Ukraine's counteroffensive has made only marginal gains thanks to staunch Russian resistance.

Ukraine claims its troops broke through Russian defense lines in the south of the country in a rare success for its counteroffensive.

But, even if the claim is confirmed, by Ukraine's own admission the next stage of the attack will be harder still.

The country's deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar, gave an update on operations, claiming that the Russian defenses had been pierced. She did not give a precise location.

Footage of her update was posted by Anton Gerashchenko, an influential advisor to the Ukrainian government.

She went on to warn that Russia had made further layers of defenses that would be tough to crack.

She said its soldiers have built concrete fortification on high ground, which would made it hard to advance. She also cited artillery bombardment and minefields as significant obstacles.

Russia was drawing on additional resources and combat reserves into the south and the east, Maliar said.

Ukraine's much-anticipated counteroffensive has only made marginal gains in two months.

Russia's elaborate defensive lines have proven to be more effective than expected, particularly through minefields, barricades and anti-tank traps.

In some areas the dense minefields have forced Ukrainian soldiers to leave behind their advanced Western tanks and progress on foot.

Ukrainian officials have said that were left at a disadvantage because the Western weapons they needed to advance took so long to arrive that Russia was able to prepare.

