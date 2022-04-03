Ukrainians curse Russian invaders as dead civilians found in liberated towns

Simon Gardner, Zohra Bensemra and Abdelaziz Boumzar
·4 min read

By Simon Gardner, Zohra Bensemra and Abdelaziz Boumzar

BUCHA, Ukraine (Reuters) -As Ukraine said its forces had retaken all areas around Kyiv, the mayor of a liberated town said 300 residents had been killed during a month-long occupation by the Russian army, and victims were seen in a mass grave and still lying on the streets.

Ukraine's troops have retaken more than 30 towns and villages around Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched its invasion.

At Bucha, a town neighbouring Irpin just 37 km (23 miles) northwest of the capital, Reuters journalists saw bodies lying in the streets and the hands and feet of multiple corpses poking out of a still-open grave at a church ground.

After more than five weeks of fighting, Russia has pulled back forces that had threatened Kyiv from the north to regroup for battles in eastern Ukraine.

"The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader," Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Facebook. There was no Russian comment on the claim, which Reuters could not immediately verify.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned in a video address: "They are mining all this territory. Houses are mined, equipment is mined, even the bodies of dead people." He did not cite evidence.

Ukraine's emergencies service said more than 1,500 explosives had been found in one day during a search of the village of Dmytrivka, west of the capital.

Russia's defence ministry did not reply to a request for comment on the mining allegations. Reuters could not independently verify them. Moscow denies targeting civilians and rejects war crimes allegations.

But in Bucha, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said more than 300 residents had been killed. Many residents tearfully recalled brushes with death and cursed the departed Russians.

"The bastards!" Vasily, a grizzled 66-year-old man said, weeping with rage as he looked at more than a dozen bodies lying in the road outside his house. "I’m sorry. The tank behind me was shooting. Dogs!"

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was appalled by atrocities in Bucha and voiced support for the International Criminal Court's inquiry into potential war crimes.

PUTIN-ZELENSKIY TALKS?

Since the launch on Feb. 24 of what President Vladimir Putin called a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine, Russia has failed to capture a single major city and has instead laid siege to urban areas, uprooting a quarter of the country's population.

Russia has depicted its drawdown of forces near Kyiv as a goodwill gesture in peace talks. Ukraine and its allies say Russia was forced to shift its focus to east Ukraine after suffering heavy losses.

Both sides described talks last week in Istanbul and by video link as "difficult". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday the "main thing is that the talks continue, either in Istanbul or somewhere else".

A new round of talks has not been announced. But Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on Saturday that enough progress had been made to allow direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy.

"The Russian side confirmed our thesis that the draft documents have been sufficiently developed to allow direct consultations between the two countries' leaders," Arakhamia said. Russia has not commented on the possibility.

MARIUPOL WAITS

Among those killed near Kyiv was Maksim Levin, a Ukrainian photographer and videographer who was working for a news website and was a long-time contributor to Reuters.

His body was found in a village north of Kyiv on Friday, the news website LB.ua where he worked said on Saturday.

In the east, the Red Cross was hoping a convoy to evacuate civilians would reach the besieged port of Mariupol on Sunday, having abandoned earlier attempts due to security concerns. Russia blamed the ICRC for the delays.

Mariupol is Russia's main target in Ukraine's southeastern region of Donbas, and tens of thousands of civilians there are trapped with scant access to food and water.

British military intelligence said in a regular update on Sunday that Russian naval forces maintained a blockade of the Ukrainian coast along the along the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Russia had the capability to attempt amphibious landings, although such operations were becoming increasingly high-risk, it said.

It said reported mines, the origin of which remained unclear and disputed, posed a serious risk to shipping in the Black Sea.

In the early hours of Sunday missiles struck Odesa, the city council in the southern port city said.

Russia's defence ministry said its missiles had disabled military airfields in Poltava, in central Ukraine, and Dnipro, further south. It later said its forces had hit 28 Ukrainian military facilities across the country, including two weapons depots.

The Ukrainian military also reported Russian air strikes on the cities of Severodonetsk and Rubizhne in Luhansk, one of two southeastern regions where pro-Russian separatists declared breakaway states days before the invasion. The Ukrainian military said it had repulsed six enemy attacks in Luhansk and Donetsk, the other breakaway region, on Saturday.

(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets in Mukachevo, Ukraine, Alessandra Prentice and Reuters bureaus; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by Stephen Coates and William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • You Won’t Believe the Horror Left Behind Once Russian Invaders Are Chased Out of Town

    Guillaume Ptak/The Daily BeastThis story contains pictures and descriptions that you will find disturbing.IRPIN, Ukraine—This suburb northeast of Kyiv has become one of the most fiercely contested and symbolic battlegrounds of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. It was claimed this week that Ukrainian forces had succeeded in vanquishing the invaders after hundreds of civilians were slaughtered in the Russian advance on the capital city.A few days after the mayor announced that Irpin had been li

  • Ukraine says Russian forces pushed back around Kyiv but fighting rages

    (Reuters) -Ukraine pushed back Russian forces around Kyiv on Friday, retaking control of some areas near the capital amid fierce battles, Ukrainian officials said. Russia said during negotiations on Tuesday that it would scale down operations in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, both of which are in northern Ukraine, but officials in both regions say fighting has continued in some areas. "Our troops are chasing them both to the northwest and northeast (of Kyiv), pushing the enemy away from Kyiv," said Oleksiy Arestovych, a political adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • Ukrainian civilians executed, people buried in mass graves in city of Bucha, officials say

    Ukrainian civilians were executed and left lying in the streets of Bucha, Ukraine, and hundreds of people were buried in mass graves in the city, which lies just outside of the capital of Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukraine presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak shared a photo appearing to show bodies lying in the streets of…

  • Russian retreat leaves trail of slain civilians in town near Kyiv

    Dead civilians still lay scattered over the streets of the Ukrainian country town of Bucha on Saturday, three days after the invading Russian army pulled back from its abortive advance on Kyiv to the southeast. The smell of explosives still hung in the cold, dank air, mingling with the stench of death. Sixty-six-year-old Vasily, who gave no surname, looked at the sprawled remains of more than a dozen civilians dotted along the road outside his house, his face disfigured with grief.

  • Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in Moldova

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceChina Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to AuditsUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikePresident Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces are strengthening defenses in eastern Ukraine and Donbas, where Russia’s goal is to complete its takeover of the re

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    Ukraine claimed its forces had retaken all areas around Kyiv, while the mayor of liberated Bucha near the capital said 300 residents had been killed during Russia's month-long occupation. * In Bucha the sprawled remains of more than a dozen bodies lined a road. * Zelenskiy accused Russian soldiers of deliberately mining areas in northern Ukraine as they withdraw or are pushed out.

  • Russia using church as staging ground for Kyiv assault -U.S. official

    Russian forces have established a deployment cite at a church northwest of Kyiv and are using it as a staging ground as part of their assault on the Ukrainian capital, a senior U.S. administration official said on Friday. "We believe the Russian military is using this staging point as part of its assault on Kyiv," the official said. After failing to capture a single major Ukrainian city in five weeks of war, Russia says it is pulling back from northern Ukraine and shifting its focus to the southeast, including Mariupol.

  • Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol

    Residents of Ukraine’s besieged southeastern coast awaited possible evacuation Sunday as the country’s president said Russia’s obsession with capturing a key port city had left it weakened and created opportunities for his military. Two loud explosions were heard in Odesa on the Black Sea early Sunday and black smoke was seen rising above the city, Ukraine’s largest port where its navy is headquartered. With Mariupol to the east of Odesa squarely in Russia’s crosshairs, Ukraine insists it has gained a leg up elsewhere in the country, leading to troops retaking territory north of the capital of Kyiv as Russian forces departed.

  • Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou named chairwoman in rotating role

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Telecoms giant Huawei Technologies has given its finance chief Meng Wanzhou, who returned to China in 2021 after nearly three years detention in Canada, the new rotating position of chairwoman, according to the company's website. Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, will act as the company's top leader and head Huawei's board of directors for six months when it is her turn. The rotating chairmen are Eric Xu and Ken Hu.

  • Ukrainian lawmaker talks war, weapons, and Russian ‘society gone crazy’

    Inna Sovsun, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, joins Yahoo News Senior White House Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan in a wide-ranging conversation about the latest in the country’s efforts to defend against Russian attacks. Discussing intervention by the U.S. that stopped delivery of MiG fighter jets from Poland, Sovsun says, “There is this big frustration and feeling of betrayal on the side of all Ukrainian society,” adding that the defensive weaponry that has been provided “feels like we’re getting just enough to survive, but not enough to win.”

  • Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps

    Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country’s capital on Saturday, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off streets of one town out of fear that Russian forces may have left them booby-trapped. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that departing Russian troops were creating a “catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed.” His claims could not be independently verified. Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, watched as Ukrainian soldiers backed by a column of tanks and other armored vehicles used cables to drag bodies off of a street from a distance.

  • Run for Ukraine: Families with loved ones in the war zone call for peace

    Dozens gathered at the state Capitol on Saturday for a Run for Ukraine. Families with loved ones in the war zone came out to call for peace and raise money for people caught in the middle of the violence. ﻿"Sacramento is the largest city in the nation that has the most amount of Ukrainian immigrants," said ﻿Elina Basaraba, organizer of Run for Ukraine. "﻿The devastating war that is happening in Ukraine right now is what brought all of us here." ﻿﻿Basaraba organized the run with the goal of sending bullet proof vests to those trapped in the war zone. Each vest costs $250. ﻿﻿

  • How Russia is turning into North Korea

    The young, blonde prosecutor sat stiffly at her desk as Kazan’s local television news cameras rolled. “I can confirm that we have apprehended an individual in possession of one 50kg bag of sugar, which he was selling above market prices,” the uniformed spokeswoman intoned gravely. The next shot was of the sugar-speculating criminal himself, a paunchy middle-aged man filmed with a hidden camera standing next to the open boot of a car with the incriminating bag in plain sight.

  • Pakistan PM Khan suggests he might not accept vote to oust him

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested on Saturday that he might not accept a vote to oust him, a move he alleged was being orchestrated by the United States. Opposition parties say Khan has failed to revive an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic or fulfil promises to make his government more transparent and accountable, and have put forward a no-confidence motion due to be voted on Sunday. "How can I accept the result when the entire process is discredited?" Khan told a select group of foreign journalists at his office.

  • Ukrainian forces retake Kyiv region as Russian troops withdraw to Ukraine's east

    Ukraine's forces retook the Kyiv region and northern areas of the country Saturday after Russian troops pulled out, leaving behind landmines and a trail of bodies, per Ukrainian officials and multiple reports.Driving the news: Russia's military was regrouping for fights in eastern Ukraine, as Ukrainian troops regained complete control of the capital region for the first time since Putin's forces began their invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i

  • Russian troops were killed after being given poisoned food and alcohol by Ukrainian civilians, officials say

    Two Russian soldiers were killed and 28 were in intensive care after being given poisoned cakes, Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence said.

  • Sri Lanka imposes curfew and blocks social media amid protests

    A state of emergency is in force as protests over food, fuel and power shortages sweep the nation.

  • Social media platforms blocked in Sri Lanka

    Sri Lanka has restricted access to major social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter, internet monitoring organisation NetBlocks said on Sunday, after the government imposed a curfew to tackle growing unrest amid an unprecedented economic crisis. "Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram as emergency is declared amid widespread protests," NetBlocks said in a tweet.

  • Ukraine: Dozens of dead civilians found on street in Bucha as Russian forces retreat

    Discovery of potential mass killing of civilians uncovered as Ukrainian troops retake whole of Kyiv region

  • Brittany Mahomes Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her & Patrick's Wedding — & A Glimpse Into An Adorable Tradition

    Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are one of the cutest celebrity couples, frequently showing fans their love for one another. This time, Brittany just gave fans some never-before-seen photos of their Hawaii wedding — and into a little tradition they have with one another. On April 1, Brittany shared some beautiful photos from her and […]