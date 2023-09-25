Ukraine claims Russia’s Black Sea Fleet commander killed in attack

A major Ukrainian strike last week in the Black Sea killed the commander of the Russian naval fleet there, according to Ukraine.

Adm. Viktor Sokolov, commander of the Russian Black Sea fleet, was among 34 officers killed in the strike that destroyed the headquarters for the fleet, Ukraine’s Special Operation Forces said in a Monday Telegram post.

Ukrainian officials also claimed the headquarters was destroyed so badly that it “cannot be restored.”

The headquarters strike injured another 105 Russian soldiers, Ukrainian officials claimed.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian naval operations in the Black Sea and around the port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, which has served as the main base of operations for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet since the 19th century.

But the Friday strike on the Black Sea headquarters was among the most significant blows yet on Russia’s navy, according to Ukraine’s account.

Ukraine’s intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, also told Voice of America that a Russian officer, Alexander Romanchuk, who commands a group of Russian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia region, was seriously wounded in the Friday strike.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has not reported on the casualty rates. Russian defense officials said last week that five missiles were shot down near Sevastopol and one service member was missing.

Ukraine claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after the headquarters was destroyed. Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleschuk also promised “there would be more” attacks.

Kyiv also targeted Sevastopol and other parts of Crimea on Saturday but did not cause any serious damage.

