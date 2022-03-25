Ukraine claims Russian warship destroyed in Berdyansk
Ukrainian officials claim that a Russian landing ship has been destroyed and two other vessels have been damaged in the occupied Ukrainian port city of Berdyansk. Holly Williams reports.
The Orsk was seen burning in the port city of Berdyansk on Thursday. Ukrainian officials said two additional Russian ships were damaged and a fuel tank was destroyed.
STORY: Ukraine's defense ministry shared a photo on Twitter of the ship seen burning in the port, saying it was the large landing ship 'Orsk'.The ministry marked one month since the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine began and said Orsk was the "highlight of the (Russian) column of military machinery."
Before leaving for Poland, Biden announced a new partnership with the European Union focused on reducing international dependency on Russian gas.
STORY: The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, with aviation authorities warning that their investigation would be very difficult because of the severe damage to the aircraft."Due to the serious damage to the appearance of this recorder, the investigation team is confirming whether this recorder is a flight data recorder or a voice recorder, which is currently being confirmed," said Mao Yanfend, the director of the accident investigation department of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).Heavy rain in southern China on Wednesday halted the search for victims and flight information from black boxes that could tell why the passenger plane plunged into a mountainside two days earlier with 132 people on board.Flight MU5735 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast, when the Boeing 737-800 jet suddenly plunged from cruising altitude at about the time when it would normally start to descend ahead of its landing.
The Chinese agency responsible for aviation announced one of the black boxes from the flight is already en route to Beijing for analysis.
The global air cargo industry proved resilient during the height of the pandemic, generating $129 billion in 2020.
To mark one month since Russia first launched its invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an impassioned speech to the NATO alliance, calling on global leaders to provide additional support to his country's fight against Russia. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins CBS News with more from Lviv.
Russia held a funeral service for the deputy commander of its Black Sea Fleet in annexed Crimea on Wednesday, the latest in what Ukraine says is a string of high-ranking Russian military casualties since Moscow invaded on Feb. 24. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Sunday named six Russian generals who he said had been killed in Ukraine along with dozens of colonels and other officers. Russia's Defence Ministry has not confirmed any of those casualties.
Schoolcraft defeats Flint Beecher, 55-39 to reach MHSAA Division 3 title game.
Mike Krzyzewski, otherwise known as "Coach K," and the Duke Blue Devils are one of the teams moving on to the quarterfinals of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.
Find out when new laws go into effect and who the new bans apply to
Who are the best available free agents still on the market?
Meeting with NATO and EU officials in Brussels, President Joe Biden said he supported expelling Russia from the G20 over its invasion of Ukraine.
Western leaders are expected to unveil the latest round of sanctions to pressure Moscow to end the war.
Several GOP senators' attacks on President Biden's Supreme Court nominee involve disturbing and misleading accusations relating to child abuse cases.
Megan Thee Stallion's life story is set to be the subject of a new documentary. On March 24, Variety reported that Time Studios and Megan's management company Roc Nation are teaming up to produce a multipart docuseries about the rapper's personal and career milestones.
GettyIn its increasingly batshit attempts to justify its war against Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday released a brightly colored diagram that claims to prove that Hunter Biden is secretly bankrolling Pentagon biolabs in Ukraine.Titled “Coordination of Biological Laboratories and Scientific Research Centers of Ukraine and the U.S.,” the diagram also features an image of a smiling George Soros, as well as a tab representing the Democratic Party, and depicts them all as the mastermin
In firing an almost cartoonishly massive intercontinental ballistic missile into space, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has turned back the clock to the “fire and fury” days of 2017 as he revives nuclear brinkmanship aimed at pressuring the United States to accept his country as a nuclear power and remove crippling sanctions. Thursday’s launch of the Hwasong-17 was North Korea’s most provocative weapons test since U.S. President Joe Biden took office and underscores Kim's determination to continue building his military while diplomacy remains frozen. This experimental launch is worrying because the weapon is being developed to be armed with nuclear bombs and to threaten Washington, D.C., New York and much of the rest of the world.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/APFor 77 years, the concept of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) has kept the use of nuclear weapons at bay.But an increasingly desperate Russia, bogged down in a disastrous war of choice in Ukraine, threatens that status quo. As Russian President Vladimir Putin grows ever more desperate for a battlefield fix, his press secretary this week refused to rule out Russia using a nuclear weapon if the country faces an existential threat.Amon
Russia has launched more than 1,100 missiles on Ukraine since the start of its invasion on February 24, Reuters reported.