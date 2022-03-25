Ukraine claims Russian warship destroyed in Berdyansk

Reuters Videos

STORY: The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, with aviation authorities warning that their investigation would be very difficult because of the severe damage to the aircraft."Due to the serious damage to the appearance of this recorder, the investigation team is confirming whether this recorder is a flight data recorder or a voice recorder, which is currently being confirmed," said Mao Yanfend, the director of the accident investigation department of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).Heavy rain in southern China on Wednesday halted the search for victims and flight information from black boxes that could tell why the passenger plane plunged into a mountainside two days earlier with 132 people on board.Flight MU5735 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast, when the Boeing 737-800 jet suddenly plunged from cruising altitude at about the time when it would normally start to descend ahead of its landing.