Ukraine, climate, economy: Takeaways from glitzy Davos event

2
JAMEY KEATEN and COURTNEY BONNELL
·6 min read

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Elites from politics, business, academia and the arts on Friday wrapped up the World Economic Forum 's annual conclave in the Swiss town of Davos — where worries about the war in Ukraine, a warming planet and a cooling global economy dominated discussions about the world's ills.

The 53rd edition of the weeklong gathering in the Alps drew notables like Ukraine's first lady, climate activist Greta Thunberg, and actor Idris Elba, plus hundreds of presidents, prime ministers, CEOs and other decision-makers who hashed out deals and voiced demands on everything from trade to tanks for Ukraine.

The meeting perennially draws criticism as a hub of power-mongers and money-grubbers seeking to rule the world, and this year was no exception. Longtime attendee and Kremlin critic Bill Browder launched a tirade about sitting out this year because the forum sought to triple the cost of his participation to $250,000.

Some deep-pocketed execs shell out upward of $1 million a year to be members of the WEF club.

It's anybody's guess whether an event that churns up pledges, promises and partnerships to help realize the forum's ambition of improving the world will bring any concrete progress.

Here's a look at some of the main Davos takeaways this year:

AID PUSH FROM UKRAINE

A Ukrainian delegation headed to the Swiss mountains to push for funding, weapons and other aid — capped with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy beaming in by video — for the war-torn country as the anniversary of Russia’s invasion draws closer.

First lady Olena Zelenska urged the power brokers in Davos ramp up support, saying in a speech Tuesday that “there is something that separates you, namely that not all of you use this influence, or sometimes use it in a way that separates you even more.”

Zelenskyy urged his allies to speed up the delivery of more advanced weapons in a keynote speech and later gave a veiled critique of major supporters such as Germany and the U.S. that have hesitated about sending tanks.

“There are times where we shouldn’t hesitate or we shouldn’t compare when someone says, ‘I will give tanks if someone else will also share his tanks,’” said Zelenskyy, who reiterated his plea Friday as Western allies met at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz — the only leader from the Group of Seven leading economies at Davos — has faced growing pressure to provide Ukraine with tanks but avoided directly answering the question Wednesday.

Germany will remain one of Ukraine’s top weapons suppliers, he said, and “we are never doing something just by ourselves, but together with others — especially the United States.”

CLIMATE CHANGE TAKES CENTER STAGE

While panel sessions spanned topics from green investment to greenwashing, Thunberg, Vanessa Nakate and other young climate activists brought the fire to the corporate VIPs and political leaders tuning into the talks.

The activists slammed the heavy-hitters at Davos for prioritizing short-term profits from fossil fuels over people affected by the climate crisis. Ugandan activist Nakate choked up during a roundtable with the head of the International Energy Agency, saying “leaders are playing games” with people’s futures.

She and Thunberg capped the week with a small climate protest Friday where activists hoisted signs saying, “There is no planet B" and chanting that “fossil fuels have got to go." It added a bookend: Dozens of climate activists — some with clown makeup — braved snowfall to demonstrate Sunday.

Even global financial leaders got heated about the climate.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, when asked for one thing she would change to accelerate the net zero transition, said she would lock the U.S., China, India and European Union in a room.

“Let them out after they sign in blood a commitment to work together to save the planet,” she said to applause.

GREEN INVESTMENT RACE

A U.S. clean energy law that benefits American-made products such as electric vehicles got major airtime. Some worry about European companies getting shut out of the U.S. market and being denied green tech investment.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a major clean tech industrial plan to ease the way for green industry subsidies and pool EU-wide projects that are boosted with major funding.

Some leaders called the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act a catalyst. U.K. opposition leader Keir Starmer says the law is “the single biggest opportunity we’ve been given for a very long time to transition, to take the jobs and opportunities of the future.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in the same session Thursday that the world should be happy after years of telling the U.S. “to step up on climate change.’ Now, they are doing it.”

EU Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis says an EU-U.S. task force has a solution on EV tax credits but “many other areas" must be addressed.

The law doesn’t intend to hurt U.S. allies but get clean technology to scale quickly, Sen. Joe Manchin said.

To calm geopolitical unrest and help the environment, “you better be able to do it quicker, faster and better than any place in the world and then share it with your friends. That’s what we’re going to do,” the West Virginia Democrat said.

GLOBAL ECONOMY AVOIDS DISASTER?

Many bigwigs said economic expectations are improving from the train wreck they feared amid high inflation and slowing growth.

The IMF's Georgieva said inflation is heading down and the outlook for the global economy is “less bad than we feared a couple of months ago.” Likewise, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said, “It’s not a brilliant year, but it is a lot better than what we had feared."

In a panel Friday, both pointed to an expected rebound in China, which Lagarde said “most likely will be a positive for the rest of the world" but may boost inflation as the world’s second-largest economy consumes more energy.

After easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Chinese Vice Premier Liu said the country expects to see a major rise in imports, more investment by companies and return to regular consumption habits over the coming months.

“If we work hard enough, we are confident that in 2023, China’s growth will most likely return to its normal trend," he said Tuesday in an address in Davos.

Many economists had forecast recession in major economies like the U.S. and Europe at the beginning of 2023 as painfully high inflation fueled by the war in Ukraine led central banks to jack up interest rates that slow the economy. That may not materialize, with some forecasts signaling 0.5% growth this year in the U.S. and Europe, but those facing high prices may not notice.

Speaking to The Associated Press at Davos, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon offered some advice: “The important thing is what is going on in geopolitics around the world, not whether you have a mild recession or harder recession, etc.”

___

Bonnell reported from London. Associated Press journalists Masha Macpherson and David Keyton in Davos contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the World Economic Forum meeting at https://apnews.com/hub/world-economic-forum

Recommended Stories

  • Temporary concussion substitute trials – what’s happened, why, and what next?

    The IFAB could not reach consensus to support a trial.

  • Davos: How CEOs are viewing recession possibilities in 2023

    Various CEOs attending the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, share their recession sentiments moving forward in 2023.

  • 1 hurt when gunfire erupts outside Des Moines sports bar

    One person was taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted outside a Des Moines sports bar Thursday night.

  • Nordstrom cuts outlook as bad news piles up for retailers

    Shares of Nordstrom are slipping in early trading after the upscale department store chain cut its annual profit outlook amid lackluster holiday sales that forced it to slash prices. “The holiday season was highly promotional, and sales were softer than pre-pandemic levels,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive of Nordstrom Inc., in a statement.

  • Davos 2023: Outlook brighter than feared, fraught with risks

    The year ahead looks better than feared for the global economy but remains fraught with risks including escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and the emergence of a transatlantic trade war, the World Economic Forum's final panel concluded. International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the Davos audience that what had improved was the potential for China to boost growth and that the IMF now forecast Chinese growth of 4.4% for 2023. One risk tied to China's re-opening, with its potential to heat up global demand and prices for energy, was that it triggered a new wave of inflationary pressures only months after this bout had reached its peak.

  • South Korea to Lift Mask Rules in Most Areas

    South Korea is lifting indoor mask rules from required to recommended as of Jan. 30. Sangmi Cha reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • 5 Grocery Items Buyers Almost Always Regret

    Grocery purchases shoppers regret making extend beyond impulse buys like cookies or potato chips. Even items we purchase with the intention of eating may not be consumed as quickly as we planned and...

  • At Davos, Thunberg visit spotlights lack of climate action

    Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on Thursday slammed corporate bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland, for “fueling the destruction of the planet” by investing in fossil fuels and prioritizing short-term profits over people affected by the climate crisis. Thunberg was joined by prominent young activists Vanessa Nakate of Uganda, Helena Gualinga of Ecuador and Luisa Neubauer of Germany in a roundtable with International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering.

  • Serving police officer, 29, charged with rape and sexual assault

    PC Kane Haywood appeared at Plymouth Magistrates Court to face three allegations said to have taken place in Exeter in March 2021.

  • Police: 2 people arrested in Orlando armed home invasion robbery

    Police: 2 people arrested in Orlando armed home invasion robbery

  • This Is America s Most Popular Grocery Store Right Now

    It’s not the chain you think!

  • Substitute driver under investigation after not letting students off bus

    Dallas police are investigating a standoff between parents and a school bus driver. Incredible video shared with FOX 5 shows the dramatic moments.

  • New Mexico shootings follow two years of election assaults

    Two years since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, a series of drive-by shootings targeting Democrats in New Mexico is a violent reminder that the false claims about a stolen election persist in posing a danger to public officials and the country’s democratic institutions. While no one was hurt in the Albuquerque attacks, this latest outburst of political violence underscores how election denialism has become deeply embedded across much of the country and how it is driving grievance-filled anger over the nation’s politics and officeholders. Over the past year, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seriously injured in an attack in his home by an assailant who said he was sick of the “lies coming out of Washington D.C.,” election workers were intimidated and harassed, and prosecutors won convictions in a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor.

  • Novartis warns U.S. plan to curb drug prices could hit key research

    U.S. government plans to rein in drug prices could discourage work in some of Novartis's most promising areas of research, the Swiss drugmaker warned on Friday, urging Washington to rethink the "unintended" effects of its new rules. U.S. President Joe Biden in August signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which allows the federal Medicare scheme to negotiate prices on some of its most costly drugs. While small molecule chemical drugs will be subject to negotiated drug prices nine years after regulatory approval, biologic drugs made from living cells would not be affected until after 13 years, according to the legislation.

  • Mother recalls helicopter crash near daughter's daycare

    STORY: “I started screaming my child’s last name. In some time, I heard the teacher screaming ‘Anna! Anna! Your Vika is with us” recalled Maiboroda.People brought flowers and soft toys to a makeshift memorial near the damaged nursery the day after a helicopter crashed in fog outside Kyiv, killing 14 people, including Ukraine's interior minister.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the incident a "terrible tragedy," before calling for an investigation.

  • U.S. and Israel discuss Ukraine -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan discussed the war in Ukraine with Israel leaders during a trip to Israel and the West Bank, the White House said on Thursday. In meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and other senior officials, Sullivan discussed U.S. support for Israel's security and continued threats posed by Iran, according to National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

  • Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks

    Russia claimed Friday to have captured a village in its intense, monthslong push toward the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut, as military analysts cautioned that tanks that may be sent by Kyiv’s Western allies wouldn't be a magic wand in the almost 11-month war. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a regular media briefing that the village of Klishchiivka, nine kilometers (five miles) south of Bakhmut, had been “liberated.”

  • Jamie Dimon warns Beltway hardliners not to play chicken when it comes to America’s $31 trillion debt ceiling

    Brinkmanship between Donald Trump's Freedom Caucus and moderates in Congress over an impending default by the U.S. government could drive up borrowing costs for the average American.

  • DAVOS 2023-UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in rupees

    The United Arab Emirates is in early discussions with India to trade non-oil commodities in Indian rupees, Emirati Minister for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi said on Thursday. The UAE signed a wide-ranging free trade agreement last year with India, which, along with China, is among the biggest trade partners for Gulf Arab oil and gas producers, most of whose currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

  • BLM alleges 'pattern of violent behavior' by Lakeland Police officers

    Black Lives Matters Restoration Polk Inc. alleges a "pattern of violent behavior" by Lakeland Police officers.